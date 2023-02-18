What's new

Woman Arrested with Suicide Jacket in Quetta

Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,403
5
6,754
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Must be some suicide bomber conversion cell somewhere in Balochistan, similar to what they had in Waziristan.

Areesh said:
Apparently the woman belongs to one of the two ethnicities in Pakistan that were declared "ghairatmand" by @Mirzali Khan
Click to expand...
Can't say that. That's racist. You're cancelled.

Black Lives Matter. ⚫️

It's actually Panjabee army they are specifically targeting gheiratmands due to racism which skews the data, but it is pretty much equal everywhere else. Millions of suicide bombers in Interior Sindh and Punjab but they are being ignored.

Why don't they look for them there?
 
V

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
2,022
3
2,575
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bleek said:
Must be some suicide bomber conversion cell somewhere in Balochistan, similar to what they had in Waziristan.


Can't say that. That's racist. You're cancelled.

Black Lives Matter. ⚫️

It's actually Panjabee army they are specifically targeting gheiratmands due to racism which skews the data, but it is pretty much equal everywhere else. Millions of suicide bombers in Interior Sindh and Punjab but they are being ignored.

Why don't they look for them there?
Click to expand...
TTP used rooms full of posters of heaven and hoors (immodest, be-parda white infidel women, ironically ) to motivate kids into suicide bombing. I wonder what methods the secular BLA uses, esp for these women suicide bombers. Do they promise them a chance to blow akbar bugti or mir chakar rind?

@Areesh , @Mirzali Khan , wdyt?
 
Erieye

Erieye

FULL MEMBER
Dec 22, 2022
420
1
438
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
villageidiot said:
TTP used rooms full of posters of heaven and hoors (immodest, be-parda white infidel women, ironincally ) to motivate kids into suicide bombing. I wonder what methods the secular BLA uses, esp for these women suicide bombers. Do they promise them a chance to blow akbar bugti or mir chakar rind?

@Areesh , @Mirzali Khan , wdyt?
Click to expand...
hmm true, they are less religion focused. Could it also be the women don't know they are wearing that specific type of jacket but just told its a bullet proof vest or for surveilance? and then they sacrifice her.

Bleek said:
Can't say that. That's racist. You're cancelled.

Black Lives Matter. ⚫️

It's actually Panjabee army they are specifically targeting gheiratmands due to racism which skews the data, but it is pretty much equal everywhere else. Millions of suicide bombers in Interior Sindh and Punjab but they are being ignored.

Why don't they look for them there?
Click to expand...
that literally makes no sense... if there was millions or even some at all then they would have at least been exploding occasionally or frequently, we would hear of the problem. if they find no networks or issues existing in that region then obviously theres no point of looking for something that doesnt exist. clearly the other regions actually have a presence of them there.

also there's no official data that gets released according to ethnicity anyway
 
V

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
2,022
3
2,575
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Erieye said:
hmm true, they are less religion focused. Could it also be the women don't know they are wearing that specific type of jacket but just told its a bullet proof vest or for surveillance? and then they sacrifice her.
Click to expand...
A suicide vest is hard to confuse with a bulletproof vest, bro. And they are manually detonated. Never heard of a remote detonated suicide vest. So, the perp 1000% knows what they are up for. They are told to be as close to the target as possible and that's not good surveillance. Besides, surveillance requires training and they wouldn't waste resources training an unwitting perp. And bulletproof vest doesn't make sense unless the perp's involved in a firefight.

In fact, they have to do extensive indoctrination and the target demographic is overwhelmingly young impressionable kids not trained fighters who would be valuable in a firefight. Such as to provide cover to the suicide bomber to get close to the target and detonate.

Which is kinda my point, because the target demographic of BLA seems to be women,since they don't sell the 72 virgins chooran (probably :D )
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
43,068
3
93,325
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
villageidiot said:
TTP used rooms full of posters of heaven and hoors (immodest, be-parda white infidel women, ironically ) to motivate kids into suicide bombing. I wonder what methods the secular BLA uses, esp for these women suicide bombers. Do they promise them a chance to blow akbar bugti or mir chakar rind?

@Areesh , @Mirzali Khan , wdyt?
Click to expand...

They might be told that they would live with Karl Marx till eternity or something
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,403
5
6,754
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Mubarak ho mere Pakistaniyo, gender equality or equal rights ab suicide bombers ko bi milgay

Next transgender suicide bomber for LGBTQ rights.

We are excelling in being progressive.
 
my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 8, 2011
4,923
-9
2,669
Country
United States
Location
India
villageidiot said:
A suicide vest is hard to confuse with a bulletproof vest, bro. And they are manually detonated. Never heard of a remote detonated suicide vest. So, the perp 1000% knows what they are up for. They are told to be as close to the target as possible and that's not good surveillance. Besides, surveillance requires training and they wouldn't waste resources training an unwitting perp. And bulletproof vest doesn't make sense unless the perp's involved in a firefight.

In fact, they have to do extensive indoctrination and the target demographic is overwhelmingly young impressionable kids not trained fighters who would be valuable in a firefight. Such as to provide cover to the suicide bomber to get close to the target and detonate.

Which is kinda my point, because the target demographic of BLA seems to be women,since they don't sell the 72 virgins chooran (probably :D )
Click to expand...
It may work on lesbians though!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Policeman among four dead in suicide blast in Quetta’s Baleli area
Replies
0
Views
413
ghazi52
ghazi52
Pakistan Ka Beta
CTD Punjab arrested 9 terrorists from different cities | Radio Pakistan | July 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
1K
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
undercover JIX
Suspects arrested in fatal Pakistan mosque suicide attack that left over 100 dead
Replies
7
Views
569
villageidiot
V
ghazi52
Explosion in Balochistan's Awaran kills one, injures seven
Replies
9
Views
604
Bleek
Bleek
undercover JIX
Pakistan: CTD arrests 7 militants in Punjab province
Replies
11
Views
588
Signalian
Signalian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom