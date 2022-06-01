What's new

Wo khon taa? He was bajwa... add him with mir jaffer n mir shadiq.

I knew the traitor since day first. Many faces going to unfold... interesting days are ahead.. bajwa name will be remembered with mir jafer and mir shadiq for next thousands of years.. he will be remembered like Pakistan's top rank garadar
 
ECVNtYjW4AIrzT9.jpg
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
What a weak minded backboneless crap this Bajwa is! Don't you have any shame Bajwa?
Jutts going to be sing of abuse in Pakistan. Jutts are most respected caste in Punjab. He turned jutt caste system into abuse. What shame this man became for jutts. No one going to respect jutts in Pakistan n indian punjab anymore. Total surrender
 
Cash GK said:
I know the traitor since day first. Many faces going to unfold... interesting days are ahead.. bajwa name will be remembered with mir jafer and mir shadiq for next thousands of years.. he will be remembered like Pakistan's top rank garadar
Even if it is, so what? The damage is done, and he will continue to do it even more until Pakistan is destroyed. What can we do?
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
What a weak minded backboneless crap this Bajwa is! Don't you have any shame Bajwa?
All army core commanders are part of this.
They do not want an independent government to come in to power, they want a pro Usa/west government due to certain interests.

Will Wo Kon tha recieve billions of dollars/Riyals investment in Pakistan? Will he be able to order cutting edge military technology? F16s? T129 helicopter engine? Will he be able to get the huge loans forgiven? Will he be able to get freedom for Kashmiris?

The answer is a big NO because cowards and slaves are not given anything in return for their service.
 
PakAlp said:
All army core commanders are part of this.
They do not want an independent government to come in to power, they want a pro Usa/west government due to certain interests.

Will Wo Kon tha recieve billions of dollars/Riyals investment in Pakistan? Will he be able to order cutting edge military technology? F16s? T129 helicopter engine? Will he be able to get the huge loans forgiven? Will he be able to get freedom for Kashmiris?

The answer is a big NO because cowards and slaves are not given anything in return for their service.
Way pm selects its cabinet. Same as chrif of army staff selects its core commanders. What you can expect ftom traitor.. he brought traitors like him to manage things.. what shame. Basically Pakistan is under Marshall law..
 
Cash GK said:
Way pm selects its cabinet. Same as chrif of army staff selects its core commanders. What you can expect ftom traitor.. he brought traitors like him to manage things.. what shame. Basically Pakistan is under Marshall law..
But doesn't MI/ISI keep an eye on the traitors? I believe Pakistan establishment has decided to recognise Israel and Qadianis. Both of them which are the demands of the west.
They also decided to not make deep relations with Russia and other anti west nations. In another words decided to continue to be the lapdogs of the west. Saudia Arabia has decided to become modern and has opened clubs, pubs etc, Pakistan will soon follow the same path.

IK and establishment couldn't meet eye to eye whilst chotein mian filled the vacuum.
 

