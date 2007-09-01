WMD & Missiles Question Thread

What's new

BaburCM

BaburCM

Mar 9, 2009
sergente rehan said:
Are we capable to build ICBM?
Yes, we most certainly can, but you have to consider the political implications. We can speculate that such a project is taking place in full secrecy due to the sensitive nature. We already have a two-stage Shaheen II IRBM which forms a solid base for an ICBM. More importantly, Pakistan is currently working on achieving MIRV warheads which will be a huge boost.
 
sergente rehan

sergente rehan

Mar 19, 2008
thanks for the usefull informations! another question about MIRV warheads can you give me some informations regarding this topic? i read on the other posts that they can be launched from the subs...
 
911Turbo

911Turbo

Jun 20, 2009
Pakistan Army handed over air defense missile carriers

Chairman of Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Ehsanul Haq has said the government is determined to provide a credible defense with all possible means at its disposal. According to the Pakistani daily Dawn, he was speaking at the handing-over ceremony of indigenously-built air defense missile carriers to regiments of the Pakistan Army at the Heavy Industries Taxila on Friday. He said the government was giving priority to operational preparedness of the armed forces and the Armed Forces Development Plan was a step in that direction. He said rapid mobility and integral air defense elements were the key areas of modernization of the Pakistan Army. "The handing over of air defense missile carriers is another milestone in our indigenous weapons capability," General Haq said. "Self-reliance, especially in the field of defense is a reflection of our national policy and the Heavy Industries Taxila plays an important role in it." He said that with the induction of the first batch of the missile carriers, the country's air defense capability would be further augmented. In his welcome address, Lt. Gen. Israr Ahmad Ghumman, chairman of the Heavy Industries Taxila, said the HIT was meeting the entire demand of tracked vehicles of the Pakistan Army. He said the missile carriers had been designed and built at one of HIT factories. He then invited Gen. Haq to hand over the symbolic scrolls to commanding officers of regiments receiving the first batch of the vehicles.
 
Aeri-Eye

Aeri-Eye

May 27, 2009
Can someone please tell us how many Babur Cruise Missile (in quantity) does Pak have?

Thanks in advance.
 
V

viper`in`style

Oct 25, 2005
BaburCM said:
Yes, we most certainly can, but you have to consider the political implications. We can speculate that such a project is taking place in full secrecy due to the sensitive nature. We already have a two-stage Shaheen II IRBM which forms a solid base for an ICBM. More importantly, Pakistan is currently working on achieving MIRV warheads which will be a huge boost.
Well about MIRV warheads,actually we achieved it in fact Jang news paper also published news about it.The after myth of having ICBM in the current situation of Pakistan could be deleterious for our National interest its political implications and horrible actually so we can have it but i feel we can handle the pressure of International community by having ICBM.
 
