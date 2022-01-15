Wives of missing persons cry, "We are living corpses"

We are living corpses

Protest rally at the National Press Club, searching for the missing relatives, fearing for their lives! Demand for the UN inquiry committee to comeStaff Reporter | Release time: January 18, 2022, 12:03 AM‘MP-ministers laugh and laugh at our tears. They say our husbands got married and moved somewhere else. There is no disappearance in the country. Our words do not reach the ears of the Prime Minister. We are dying every moment. We are living corpses. Nasima Akter Smriti, wife of timber trader Ismail Hossain Baten, was speaking at a function organized by her mother at the Press Club on Saturday.Relatives of the missing persons said that they could not find the missing persons at different times in the country after visiting various government offices including police and RAB. The relatives of the missing persons have complained that they are not being allowed to say that their relatives have gone missing; Not being allowed to cry for lost relatives. Even signing a white paper to the effect that none of them went missing. Relatives also complained that they were being harassed in various ways.Ayesha Ali, mother of Abdul Quader Masum, a student of Finance Department of Titumir College, said that Masum was very talented. He wanted to work in the government administration. Losing Masum, we are helpless, helpless, stunned. Masum's father has been ill for months. Masum, my only child, I have been suffering from grief and harassment for months after losing him. Is this our life? I had only one child, only one asset. After losing him, we are in grief and harassment day after day, year after year.Masum's mother alleged that on December 4, 2013, RAB abducted her from IBK in Bashundhara area of the capital. He has not returned since. Masum's mother said, "Those who have lost my child do not hear, do not understand, do not see." Where are we going? Give us some confidence. He said the police had come to the house three times from January 5-13.They are talking one thing at a time. Wanting in different documents. Why are we being harassed like this. Where is my child, how is it give a little hadith. We are going through a period of pain and suffering. Who will we go to, who will we tell? What is our crime? Don't harass us with the police anymore. If you can give a hadith to our child then call us and we will go.It is alleged that on June 19, 2019, timber trader Ismail Hossain Baten was taken away from his business by RAB-4. He has been missing since then. Ismail Hossain Baten's wife Nasima Akhter Smriti said, "When my husband left the house that day, he told my children to bring mangoes." The children still ask me why my father did not bring mangoes. My kids ask, everyone has a father, why don't we have a father? I can't answer.Wife Nasima Akhter said she went door to door looking for her husband. Now, three years later, police are asking if Ismail is really missing. Not only that, since the disappearance of Ismail Hossain on June 19, 2019, Nasima Akhter has given details of the treatment she has faced from the government agencies. He also questioned the reason for the new police operation.Nasima Akhter said, what kind of police? I went to the police station, the police took me out of the police station. The DC of the police did not read my letter once. Complaining against RAB, you go to RAB. Now, three years later, the police come and ask if my husband has gone missing or gone somewhere. We suffer, disgust comes now. Ministers sit comfortably, when they speak against us, say hello, no. There is never a disappearance in Bangladesh.They have gone into debt, got married. What a shame! I don't think I breathe in society. Kill us now. They play Holi with our tears. Ridiculed. There is no festival in my house. My kids never laugh. Asked to find her husband, the woman said, "Where did you keep it?" Give the body. Can we read a milad one day?Parvez's wife Farzana, who went missing from Bangshal area of the capital, said, "I am 4 months pregnant when my husband goes missing." My son can now be called a father. The boy has a heart problem. I went to the police station to make a GD. But GD did not. Now again the police want a copy of our GD. Why tell us to go to the police station."My daughter has been attending her mother's call for four years," he said. My daughter does not smile. Don't talk to anyone. Stays silent all the time. My daughter has been first in every class. Although the 15th of this month has passed, I have not been able to get the girl admitted in any good school yet. If he had a father, we would not have any problem.It is to be noted that those who have recently gone to the house of the police or who have had to go to the police station or have been under pressure to sign the statement written by the police, took part in the mother's postal rally on Saturday. Police personnel working in the media wing of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) appeared before all the victims' families and journalists at the rally. They recorded the statements of the victims and also asked various questions. People associated with the mother's post also welcomed them.Apart from the families of the victims, President of Citizens' Unity Mahmudur Rahman Manna, among others, addressed the rally.