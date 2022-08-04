Witness to partition - TCM

Maula Jatt
As the older generation who directly suffered from partition are dying out it's important to preserve and remember Thier stories, many pakistanis (Punjabi, Urdu speakers specifically) have a partition story, it forever changed our psyche,world view probably for the next centeries to come
It's good to see TCM documenting the stories of our people who sacrificed so much for our country, let's remember and honor Thier sacrifice by making our country great
