Without women, India cannot progress

Without women, India cannot progress
The mistreatment of women and the constant threat of assault is holding India back not just for reasons of human dignity and rights, but economic ones too

Published: 24th October 2020 07:17 AM



By Salman Anees Soz
When the Uttar Pradesh Police burnt the body of the Hathras rape and murder victim, it marked yet another dark chapter in the lives of Indian women. That fire was one of impunity—the impunity of the state, the impunity of caste and class, the impunity of rapists and murderers. More than anything else, that impunity was of a system stacked heavily against women.

Like similar high-profile cases that came before Hathras, it is a reminder of the precarious lives Indian women lead, and how little progress has been made on gender equality. But this will not go unpunished. There is a price to pay. Before I come to this price, take a moment to think about the Hathras victim and the likelihood of justice prevailing in her case.

Within hours of her last breath escaping her lips, the government burnt her lifeless body. Her parents couldn’t touch her one last time, couldn’t hold her one last time, couldn’t kiss her one last time. Even as her family was grieving, there were gatherings in support of the alleged rapists-cum-murderers. The CM seemed unconcerned until growing outrage forced his hand. The PM couldn’t tweet a few words to soothe her family or reassure the millions of girls and women who must surely wonder if they are next. So much for beti bachao.


The mistreatment of women and the constant threat of assault is holding India back not just for reasons of human dignity and rights, but economic ones too. For a variety of reasons, including insecurity, women do not participate in economic activities as much as men do. According to a report by McKinsey and Company, a consultancy, achieving gender equality could annually add $770 billion to India’s GDP by 2025. This opportunity predominantly hinges on women participating in the labour force in greater numbers. The report points out that increasing India’s female labour force participation rate by just 10 percentage points would help realise 70% of this incredible opportunity.

The IMF estimates that India’s GDP would be 27% greater if women participated in economic activities in numbers equal to those of men. However, India’s female labour force participation (FLFP) has been declining. From a high of 31.7% in 2005, India’s FLFP is now at 20.3%. Only a few nations such as Yemen, Iraq, Jordan and Iran are performing worse than India. Some might point to cheerier reasons for this decline—more females staying in school and seeking higher education, etc.

But there isn’t conclusive evidence supporting this claim. Instead, as the ILO’s Ruchika Chaudhary and Sher Verick find, lack of representation and opportunity in high growth and high productivity sectors, social attitudes and issues related to personal safety are to blame. This omnipresent lack of physical safety is costly. A study by the World Bank’s Girija Borker found that women in Delhi don’t take up better education opportunities due to the risk of street harassment.

Borker finds that over 89% of students faced harassment while travelling in the city, 63% experienced unwanted staring, 50% received inappropriate comments, and 40% have been touched, groped or grabbed. Borker reports that women are willing to spend an additional `18,800 each year and 40 extra minutes daily in commute time on safer routes. Men are only willing to spend an additional `1,200. For women, opportunities come at a substantially higher cost.

Complicating matters further, the decision to work is not an individual one for women. For the most part, it is a household decision. You have to ask yourself about the impact of Hathras on such household decisions. Of course, there are many factors that may inhibit women from working (or encourage them to work). However, everything else being equal, Hathras hurts women’s progress and it hurts India.
There are no quick fixes to addressing gender inequality and women’s insecurity.

This requires a substantial transformation of gender norms in India. However, cases like Hathras are reminders of much-needed police reforms and accountability. Among other things, this can include greater diversity in the police force and other public institutions. In 2019, women made up less than 9% of India’s police force. Intuitively, it seems women may prefer to report cases of assault and harassment to female police officers. A UN Women analysis corroborates this.

Data from 39 countries finds a positive correlation between the presence of women police officers and the reporting of sexual assault. Deeply held societal norms must also be addressed. Starting early with children can help. School-based programmes can help adolescents recognise gender-based violence and positively transform attitudes.

There is evidence that norm-changing interventions are more effective on children—in particular, on young boys who are more likely to hold inequitable ideas about gender than girls do. Instead of facile slogans, India could do with school curriculum reform. After all, textbooks are filled with gender stereotypes as a study of NCERT textbooks revealed in 2017.

We can move on from Hathras. We can forget that innocent girl, the brutality she suffered, her family’s disempowerment, the impunity of men in uniform and the callousness of the state. We can forget the countless indignities that Indian women face on a daily basis. We can forget it all. But that won’t change the reality that our country’s future progress is inextricably linked to women, their progress, their place in society. While Hathras is deeply tragic, such tragedies can seed or advance meaningful change. But change begins with you. Do your part.

Flowing water looks muddy ,makes noise , fights with rocks but it remains clean at the end ..That's how a free society functions ..Still water how clean it may look it will all be rotting below ..
 
India like the rest of the Third World needs colonialism from more advanced civilisations like the Europeans, Chinese/Japanese or the Turks (Arabs are no longer major players, centuries of inbreeding has done a helluva number of them).

Pakistan is now going to develop at a rate much higher than India due to Chinese colonisation and the same is true for Africa. Here are the facts. The average Chinese IQ is 105 while the average European/Turk IQ is 95-100 with Europeans being on the higher end of this continuum.

How good a civilisation is is determined by the number of very high IQ people it has, not the average IQ. China with its population of 1.4bn and average IQ of 105 has 140,000 people with an IQ of 150 or above.

There is a greater case for First World immigration into the Third World than the opposite. If our leaders were really keen on human development as opposed to exterminating White people, this is exactly what they would be doing.

China is smart and is doing the right thing, I warn China to never let in its colonial dependents into China for any ling term basis (so only limited to study or training).
 
Obama used to be US president, but it doesn't mean whites and blacks are equal in US.
You are correct, blacks are actually ranked above whites in America.
 
JackFell said:
India like the rest of the Third World needs colonialism from more advanced civilisations like the Europeans.
Colonialism of the West is what brought Europe and that $hitty little Island off its coast, riches from all the plunder. Europe has been the home to savage wars raging on for centuries. When they weren't too busy killing each other until they figured out it's profitable to invade, kill and plunder other's lands.

Personally, I don't give a fuk what india does to change its dismal record on abuse of women. They Islam for 1000 years, yet these imbeciles run after white skinned masters like dogs wagging their tails. Even to this day, they continue to do the same. So colonialism isn't the answer, the problem is their's to resolve themselves.

Chinese/Japanese or the Turks (Arabs are no longer major players, centuries of inbreeding has done a helluva number of them).
Arabs are a great people, they were blessed to have had Prophet Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wasalam be sent amongst them. They were stalwarts in every field of study they ventured toward. From Chemistry, Astronomy, Mathematics, Human Biology and countless other fields of study. Arabs studied the Byzantines, Babylonians, Greeks, Persians, Romans, learning, compiling and bringing together knowledge from all sources and advancing the respective fields of study.

Do not confuse the leadership of the Arabs of the last hundred or so years. Because they (leadership) is perhaps the dregs of Arab society. These are Najdis, a special kind of illiterate, inbred $wine$ which do not represent the actual Arab people. A lot of people make this absurdly stupid mistake. Please don't be counted as one of them.

There is good among all nations (except zionists) and all faiths (including Jews). Even indians (as much as I hate them) have some good people. We just have been misled, deceived and lied to so we keep fighting amongst each other, while they (zionist $wine-b@stards) take the lions share on this planet.

Pakistan is now going to develop at a rate much higher than India due to Chinese colonisation and the same is true for Africa. Here are the facts. The average Chinese IQ is 105 while the average European/Turk IQ is 95-100 with Europeans being on the higher end of this continuum.
China isn't like britain, france, netherlands or belgium, the disease of colonizing others is a trait exclusive to the leadership and elites of these countries. China has been the victim of foreign invasions, occupations and colonization. And unlike those pathetic, scum israelis, being a victim doesn't translate into China oppressing other nations. Because they know what it was like to be oppressed. But that pathetic israel brutalizes the Palestinians, and all the while prances around like a dingleberry as being the victim.

So no, China hasn't colonized Pakistan and Pakistan after having lived under colonial rule isn't stupid enough (like india) to fight for freedom from one colonial power and asks to be colonize again. It doesn't work that way bud.
 
Nasr said:
Colonialism of the West is what brought Europe and that $hitty little Island off its coast, riches from all the plunder. Europe has been the home to savage wars raging on for centuries. When they weren't too busy killing each other until they figured out it's profitable to invade, kill and plunder other's lands.

Personally, I don't give a fuk what india does to change its dismal record on abuse of women. They Islam for 1000 years, yet these imbeciles run after white skinned masters like dogs wagging their tails. Even to this day, they continue to do the same. So colonialism isn't the answer, the problem is their's to resolve themselves.



Arabs are a great people, they were blessed to have had Prophet Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wasalam be sent amongst them. They were stalwarts in every field of study they ventured toward. From Chemistry, Astronomy, Mathematics, Human Biology and countless other fields of study. Arabs studied the Byzantines, Babylonians, Greeks, Persians, Romans, learning, compiling and bringing together knowledge from all sources and advancing the respective fields of study.

Do not confuse the leadership of the Arabs of the last hundred or so years. Because they (leadership) is perhaps the dregs of Arab society. These are Najdis, a special kind of illiterate, inbred $wine$ which do not represent the actual Arab people. A lot of people make this absurdly stupid mistake. Please don't be counted as one of them.

There is good among all nations (except zionists) and all faiths (including Jews). Even indians (as much as I hate them) have some good people. We just have been misled, deceived and lied to so we keep fighting amongst each other, while they (zionist $wine-b@stards) take the lions share on this planet.



China isn't like britain, france, netherlands or belgium, the disease of colonizing others is a trait exclusive to the leadership and elites of these countries. China has been the victim of foreign invasions, occupations and colonization. And unlike those pathetic, scum israelis, being a victim doesn't translate into China oppressing other nations. Because they know what it was like to be oppressed. But that pathetic israel brutalizes the Palestinians, and all the while prances around like a dingleberry as being the victim.

So no, China hasn't colonized Pakistan and Pakistan after having lived under colonial rule isn't stupid enough (like india) to fight for freedom from one colonial power and asks to be colonize again. It doesn't work that way bud.
This "hate YT" disease is really a bad thing you know, the Chinese did not have it hence they had a better time developing, the Chinese actually fought against colonial rule hence why China was never fully colonised by Europeans like India and Africa. The fact that Europeans withdrew voluntarily from these places creates a resentment amongst the population in which they start hating ethnic Europeans and all that we have done to advance this world.

Look what happened when Zimbabwe (formerly known as Rhodesia, the Breadbasket of Africa)
Why do you think so many people from the continent migrate to the West each year? Why are there so many Indians/Pakistanis/Bangladeshis/Africans in the UK? Because they want to live under White Rule!

I think Pakistan should be careful with the Chinese by maintaining Pakistani nationalism and a strong armed forces, all while letting Chinese run things, Chinese are just more efficient.
 
beijingwalker said:
Without women, India cannot progress
The mistreatment of women and the constant threat of assault is holding India back not just for reasons of human dignity and rights, but economic ones too

Published: 24th October 2020 07:17 AM



By Salman Anees Soz
When the Uttar Pradesh Police burnt the body of the Hathras rape and murder victim, it marked yet another dark chapter in the lives of Indian women. That fire was one of impunity—the impunity of the state, the impunity of caste and class, the impunity of rapists and murderers. More than anything else, that impunity was of a system stacked heavily against women.

Like similar high-profile cases that came before Hathras, it is a reminder of the precarious lives Indian women lead, and how little progress has been made on gender equality. But this will not go unpunished. There is a price to pay. Before I come to this price, take a moment to think about the Hathras victim and the likelihood of justice prevailing in her case.

Within hours of her last breath escaping her lips, the government burnt her lifeless body. Her parents couldn’t touch her one last time, couldn’t hold her one last time, couldn’t kiss her one last time. Even as her family was grieving, there were gatherings in support of the alleged rapists-cum-murderers. The CM seemed unconcerned until growing outrage forced his hand. The PM couldn’t tweet a few words to soothe her family or reassure the millions of girls and women who must surely wonder if they are next. So much for beti bachao.


The mistreatment of women and the constant threat of assault is holding India back not just for reasons of human dignity and rights, but economic ones too. For a variety of reasons, including insecurity, women do not participate in economic activities as much as men do. According to a report by McKinsey and Company, a consultancy, achieving gender equality could annually add $770 billion to India’s GDP by 2025. This opportunity predominantly hinges on women participating in the labour force in greater numbers. The report points out that increasing India’s female labour force participation rate by just 10 percentage points would help realise 70% of this incredible opportunity.

The IMF estimates that India’s GDP would be 27% greater if women participated in economic activities in numbers equal to those of men. However, India’s female labour force participation (FLFP) has been declining. From a high of 31.7% in 2005, India’s FLFP is now at 20.3%. Only a few nations such as Yemen, Iraq, Jordan and Iran are performing worse than India. Some might point to cheerier reasons for this decline—more females staying in school and seeking higher education, etc.

But there isn’t conclusive evidence supporting this claim. Instead, as the ILO’s Ruchika Chaudhary and Sher Verick find, lack of representation and opportunity in high growth and high productivity sectors, social attitudes and issues related to personal safety are to blame. This omnipresent lack of physical safety is costly. A study by the World Bank’s Girija Borker found that women in Delhi don’t take up better education opportunities due to the risk of street harassment.

Borker finds that over 89% of students faced harassment while travelling in the city, 63% experienced unwanted staring, 50% received inappropriate comments, and 40% have been touched, groped or grabbed. Borker reports that women are willing to spend an additional `18,800 each year and 40 extra minutes daily in commute time on safer routes. Men are only willing to spend an additional `1,200. For women, opportunities come at a substantially higher cost.

Complicating matters further, the decision to work is not an individual one for women. For the most part, it is a household decision. You have to ask yourself about the impact of Hathras on such household decisions. Of course, there are many factors that may inhibit women from working (or encourage them to work). However, everything else being equal, Hathras hurts women’s progress and it hurts India.
There are no quick fixes to addressing gender inequality and women’s insecurity.

This requires a substantial transformation of gender norms in India. However, cases like Hathras are reminders of much-needed police reforms and accountability. Among other things, this can include greater diversity in the police force and other public institutions. In 2019, women made up less than 9% of India’s police force. Intuitively, it seems women may prefer to report cases of assault and harassment to female police officers. A UN Women analysis corroborates this.

Data from 39 countries finds a positive correlation between the presence of women police officers and the reporting of sexual assault. Deeply held societal norms must also be addressed. Starting early with children can help. School-based programmes can help adolescents recognise gender-based violence and positively transform attitudes.

There is evidence that norm-changing interventions are more effective on children—in particular, on young boys who are more likely to hold inequitable ideas about gender than girls do. Instead of facile slogans, India could do with school curriculum reform. After all, textbooks are filled with gender stereotypes as a study of NCERT textbooks revealed in 2017.

We can move on from Hathras. We can forget that innocent girl, the brutality she suffered, her family’s disempowerment, the impunity of men in uniform and the callousness of the state. We can forget the countless indignities that Indian women face on a daily basis. We can forget it all. But that won’t change the reality that our country’s future progress is inextricably linked to women, their progress, their place in society. While Hathras is deeply tragic, such tragedies can seed or advance meaningful change. But change begins with you. Do your part.

www.newindianexpress.com

Without women, India cannot progress

The mistreatment of women and the constant threat of assault is holding India back not just for reasons of human dignity and rights, but economic ones too
www.newindianexpress.com www.newindianexpress.com
True but the population has killed millions of females off in the womb, leaving them with one of the worst sex ratios in the world which will bring about a disaster.
 
JackFell said:
Why do you think so many people from the continent migrate to the West each year? Why are there so many.
Why? Because they, the zionist owned colonial britain, france and etc had already looted and plundered most of their colonies. South Africa remained intact, because it was still under white rule. Plus not forgetting the fact that successive govts of the countries you've mentioned have bribed, bought and slaved to Washington DC, London and Paris. So buddy, you've got it all wrong. I am a Pukhtun, my ancestors have fought and crushed foreign invaders like brits and americans. And my family was strong enough to raise their children to seek power of knowledge from the holy Qur'an and to strive within our lands to plant the flag of Islam in our lands.

My disdain for white people is how pathetically they have become sheep and allowed their countries to be wholely owned and controlled by zionist parasites. It's the same disgust I have for those turks, arabs and other states who followed the zionist west into the rat hole of liberalism and the abandonment of civility and etiquette.

I think Pakistan should be careful with the Chinese by maintaining Pakistani nationalism and a strong armed forces, all while letting Chinese run things, Chinese are just more efficient.
Pakistanis aren't stupid, we know full well who is our real enemy and it isn't nationalism that can empower Pakistan, it being a strong faithful Muslim who is armed with the knowledge of both worlds, that will fight and prevail over it's enemy. Nationalism is for those who haven't delved into what the Holy Qur'an imparts to believers of ONE GOD. And it's not like some tom, dick or harry could just pick up the Holy Qur'an and understand it. You'd be a damn fool if you thought it'd work that way.
 
not_two said:
Flowing water looks muddy ,makes noise , fights with rocks but it remains clean at the end ..That's how a free society functions ..Still water how clean it may look it will all be rotting below ..
Hindutva society is free only for Hindutva male goons. Raping women has become their society norm. They even cannot spare six year old child, raping and then burning her. Above all they are being protected by their law enforcing agencies. But there is a limit to these heinous crimes, every crime will answered and oppressed ones will be provided fair justice by complete elimination of this insane and sadistic Hindutva regime.
 
