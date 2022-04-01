Without the reformation of the Establishment, there can be no change in Pakistan.

V. Makarov
Nov 22, 2013
The culprit of the "flawed system" of Pakistan, as discussed by Bilal Khan of Quwa in this post, is the Establishment. The Establishment will block every move that will take them away from the status quo, and they will fight to stay in their comfort zone. The result? The country is stuck in history, unable to move, unable to lead, and unable to assert. Their relationship with the "electables" has led Pakistan into a situation where the civilian institutions have become a liability, and are easily exploited by foreign and local powers.
Senior PDF member Bilal Khan notes: "If we live in a world where the likes of PPP or PML can always "come back" we know something's fundamentally wrong."
Well, the establishment is "passively" involved in the current political fiasco, and the return of the "electables". This is how it works out:
1) Establishment thinks the "electables" are destined to come back to rule Pakistan. Hence, they think it is better to always have a conciliatory attitude with them, and be very forgiving. Therefore, ignore all NAB cases, and pressurize the supreme court into giving unlimited bails, and eventually dropping cases. This allows the establishment to have a bargaining chip in the future, and force them to give incentives to the establishment which involve a variety of favours.
2) Hence, the "electables" survive to see another day, and continue with their everyday feudal politics. Then, they exploit the "flawed system" to collude with foreign powers, to undermine state institutions, judiciary, army and anti corruption bureaucracy, to get an advantageous position.
3) That advantageous position then leads to the "electables" again coming into power, and continue to sustain the exact "flawed system" in which the establishment will keep forgiving them, and they will keep coming into power.
The biggest problem is that, the Establishment is working on the assumption that the "familiar" political parties have somehow earned a right to be always supported in the face of political hardships. The biggest hardship the current "electables" face is in the form of Imran Khan, who has the potential to uproot 70 years of Pakistani politics. But the establishment still wants to sustain the "electables" for the future, which is an abstract which the establishment wants to keep believing in. The result is that, the cycle of "electables" coming to power continues, while the ordinary man is just looking at the flawed system, helpless.
You have already heard the news, that the National Security Council has endorsed the letter in the presence of the three service chiefs. But do you still remember when Establishment pawns, like Shahzain Bugti left the government on flimsy grounds? Or when the Aleem Khan group decided to move towards PDM even when govt. capitulated and agreed to Pervaiz Elahi for the CM spot? It seems they never wanted Buzdar out in the first place. There was something else going on.
However, Imran Khan has forced the establishment to side with him in this political fiasco, especially after the National Security Council meeting. This could be the start of a reformation process of a flawed system. But as history tells us, the establishment cannot side with Imran Khan completely, because if even there is a 0.1% chance that the "electables" come back to power, they will damage all the little fantasies and dreams the establishment has constructed for itself over the last 70 years. If a superpower like the USA can help the establishment distance itself from a powerful civilian leader like Imran Khan, they will be more than happy about it. And the last few days show that they were VERY happy about it.
This is why, without the positive reformation of the Establishment, there can be no big change in Pakistan.
My opinion on how to get out of this very serious political turmoil:
1) Make Moeed Yusuf the Chief Martial Law Administrator.
2) Constitute a Joint Investigation team to analyse the extent of foreign involvement in the no confidence motion.
3) Initiate the procedure of punishment for ALL involved in the conspiracy against the state, even if some politicians try to play the provincial card. (for e.g. Zardari saying that this is a plan against Sindh)
4) Prepare for a national election within 6-8 months.
5) The new government must rewrite the National Security Policy, but this time, the involvement of the establishment in the politics should also be looked at through the lens of national security. The service chiefs, should be answerable to the parliament like how US Army chief testifies in front of the senate.
6) The new government should then start its journey of strengthening its own institutions, and work with regional powers to realize the dream of regional connectivity and geoeconomics.
