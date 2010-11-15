What's new

Without the police league, the Awami-League would not exist: Manna

I

idune

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,259
-40
11,701
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Without the police league, the Awami-League would not exist: Manna

Aug 30, 2020

Mahmudur Rahman Manna, the convener of Citizens' Unity, said the country is now mired in misrule. Without movement, tears will not be able to move the mattress of this government. Every year I actually see my relatives crying here. Crying is not a solution. Only movement can ensure the downfall of this government. Without the Police League, the A-League would not exist. Corruption is rife across the country. Corona is not able to judge those who have committed corruption in the same way. Because this government is in power without the people's vote by relying on corruption.
He made the remarks in the presence of relatives of the missing persons in front of the National Museum in Shahbag on Saturday (August 29) afternoon at the initiative of Mother Dak on the occasion of International Missing Persons Day in memory of the missing persons on August 30.
.......

www.newsbybd.net

বিডিটুডে.নেট:পুলিশ লীগ না থাকলে আ’লীগের অস্তিত্বও নেই: মান্না

নাগরিক ঐক্যের আহ্বায়ক মাহমুদুর রহমান মান্না বলেছেন, দেশ এখন দুঃশাসনে ডুবে গেছে। আন্দোলন ছাড়া চোখের জল এই সরকারের গদি নড়াতে পারবে না। প্রতিবছরই এখানে আসলেই স্বজনদের কান্না দেখি। কান্না কো
www.newsbybd.net www.newsbybd.net
 
T

Tom-tom

FULL MEMBER
Dec 10, 2019
453
-4
252
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I think it's got to the with the economic progress that the party has allowed in the country. Nothing more than that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
terry5 J&K Police Officer Accuses CRPF Of Molesting Women And Damaging Property Without Cause Central & South Asia 1
Devil Soul Without approval: PM to inquire about recent changes in Karachi police Pakistan's Internal Security 0
Hafizzz The world without a Police ! World Affairs 8
Amavous British Army considers a future without tanks Land Warfare 3
Kabira Featured India Water Terrorism: Flood alert issued for River Chenab after India releases water without pre-schedule Social & Current Events 6
Amavous Featured Chaman border to reopen from August 21 without visa requirement Pakistan's Internal Security 44
Jyotish India building new road to Ladakh for troop movement without observation from enemy Central & South Asia 0
D Mit-Tech was able to print a layer of meat produced from stem cells without killing animals Technology & Science 24
S ICC’s T20 World Cup Illustration WITHOUT Pakistan’s Representation Sparks Controversy! Sports 3
beijingwalker 95% of Chinese iPhone owners would abandon Apple without WeChat China & Far East 12

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top