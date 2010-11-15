Without the police league, the Awami-League would not exist: Manna

Aug 30, 2020Mahmudur Rahman Manna, the convener of Citizens' Unity, said the country is now mired in misrule. Without movement, tears will not be able to move the mattress of this government. Every year I actually see my relatives crying here. Crying is not a solution. Only movement can ensure the downfall of this government. Without the Police League, the A-League would not exist. Corruption is rife across the country. Corona is not able to judge those who have committed corruption in the same way. Because this government is in power without the people's vote by relying on corruption.He made the remarks in the presence of relatives of the missing persons in front of the National Museum in Shahbag on Saturday (August 29) afternoon at the initiative of Mother Dak on the occasion of International Missing Persons Day in memory of the missing persons on August 30........