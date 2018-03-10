Without Lahore Qalandar, PSL would be boring - Not for weak Hearts to support most exciting LQ team

Do Lahore Qalandars still have a chance in PSL 2018? Here are the scenarios

Shaheen Afridi’s five-wicket haul lands Lahore season’s first win

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars' maiden win against Multan Sultans on Friday after six consecutive defeats has brought the Pakistan Super League tournament into an exciting phase, with the fact that Lahore is still alive in the tournament.Although very bleak, but chances are still there for Qalandars to create history by qualifying for the tournament eliminators.But for that, the first thing Lahore needs is to win all matches convincingly by larger margins and then pray for favorable results of matches between the other five teams competing in the tournament.Qalandars are currently at the bottom of the points table, with just two points from seven games, and they have three matches left in the tournament—against Karachi Kings on March 11, Quetta Gladiators on March 14, and Peshawar Zalmi on March 16.Islamabad are currently leading the table with 10 points in the tournament and they must beat Quetta Gladiators on March 15 to keep Lahore in the running.Following Islamabad's victory against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday night, there are at least two scenarios in which Lahore can qualify to the next round of the tournament.According to the first scenario, in order to stay alive, Lahore requires that:With above mentioned scenario, there would be a tie at 8 points each between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi and then NRR would come into account, while Islamabad, Multan, and Quetta would have confirmed their berths to the next stage.There is a second scenario which could see three teams—Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators—ending up with 8 points each.According to the second scenario, to stay alive, Lahore requires that:The situation is fluid and the possible outcomes may vary with every match now. Geo.tv will keep its readers updated with the changing situation and how Lahore Qalandars can make into the top four of the tournament.For Lahore, it is essential that it wins all remaining matches and with convincing margins to keep improving their run rate.