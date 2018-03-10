What's new

Without Lahore Qalandar, PSL would be boring - Not for weak Hearts to support most exciting LQ team

I sense that without Lahore Qalandar in PSL - PSL is dead Such excitement and expectation this team raises - there is no other team that matches the unrelenting support and the most happening Lahore Qalandar team.... supporting Lahore Qalandar is like supporting the ever unpredictable Pakistani team - any day they can turn up you never know what type of team -

Supporting LQ is not for weak hearts and the ever happening up/down performances of this Lahore Qalandar team - and the ever hopeful and exciting Fawad Rana owner.

LQ has made Brendon Mucullum change is aggressive batting style - the pressure he said has never he experienced in even captaining New Zealand. Then we have 5 wicket for 4 runs performances like Shaheen Shah Afridi. The greatest last over super over match against Islamabad United. So much up/downs and interest this team generates.

Being the richest and the biggest franchise Lahore Qalandar should have lived to its reputation - here is how it can qualify in next stages - so slight chance.
 
Do Lahore Qalandars still have a chance in PSL 2018? Here are the scenarios

DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars' maiden win against Multan Sultans on Friday after six consecutive defeats has brought the Pakistan Super League tournament into an exciting phase, with the fact that Lahore is still alive in the tournament.

Although very bleak, but chances are still there for Qalandars to create history by qualifying for the tournament eliminators.


Shaheen Afridi’s five-wicket haul lands Lahore season’s first win


But for that, the first thing Lahore needs is to win all matches convincingly by larger margins and then pray for favorable results of matches between the other five teams competing in the tournament.

Qalandars are currently at the bottom of the points table, with just two points from seven games, and they have three matches left in the tournament—against Karachi Kings on March 11, Quetta Gladiators on March 14, and Peshawar Zalmi on March 16.

Islamabad are currently leading the table with 10 points in the tournament and they must beat Quetta Gladiators on March 15 to keep Lahore in the running.

Following Islamabad's victory against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday night, there are at least two scenarios in which Lahore can qualify to the next round of the tournament.

According to the first scenario, in order to stay alive, Lahore requires that:

· Multan beat Karachi

· Quetta beat Peshawar

· Lahore beat Karachi

· Multan beat Islamabad

· Lahore beat Quetta

· Peshawar beat Karachi

· Islamabad beat Quetta

· Lahore beat Peshawar

· And then Islamabad beat Karachi in the last match before the eliminators

With above mentioned scenario, there would be a tie at 8 points each between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi and then NRR would come into account, while Islamabad, Multan, and Quetta would have confirmed their berths to the next stage.

There is a second scenario which could see three teams—Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators—ending up with 8 points each.

According to the second scenario, to stay alive, Lahore requires that:

· Multan beat Karachi

· Peshawar beat Quetta

· Lahore beat Karachi

· Multan beat Islamabad

· Lahore beat Quetta

· Karachi beat Peshawar

· Islamabad beat Quetta

· Lahore beat Peshawar

· And then Islamabad beat Karachi in the final match before the eliminators

The situation is fluid and the possible outcomes may vary with every match now. Geo.tv will keep its readers updated with the changing situation and how Lahore Qalandars can make into the top four of the tournament.

For Lahore, it is essential that it wins all remaining matches and with convincing margins to keep improving their run rate.

https://www.geo.tv/psl/latest/18566...e-a-chance-in-psl-2018-here-are-the-scenarios
 
volatile said:
No ,its not true without financial viability and PSL in Pakistan then it is dead
Click to expand...

Nope...financial viability is not an issue anymore, they have lots of money and its growing. Heath 6th team of Multan from Punjab addition shows PSL growing and becoming very competitive with these structure of matches format.

Lahore Qalandar alone generates alot of money. PSL will not be dead financially atleast - only bad cricket, match fixing, uninteresting matches and poor lot of world and local cricketers will down PSL...PSL seems to excel in all departments at the moment....viewership needs to increase and invest more.

Whatever Lahore Qalandar is the most entertaining team of PSL.
 
protest said:
Local cricketers are not at all par. Lost interest after couple of matches.
Click to expand...

Local cricketers are much better than what u see in India, Srilanka, Bangladesh, and England....must competitive. Yes a few locals have serious question mark on them.
 
AsianUnion said:
IPL and Ranjith trophy Trophy matches...very mediocre stuff especially from India except one-two better players. IPL looks fixed after understanding all the seasons.
Click to expand...

Right. This reads like 'Umar akmal is better than Kohli' kind of argument. Regarding IPL, I have heard PSL owners making complaint that their foreign players are not playing to their potential, preserving themselves for upcoming IPL. That tells you the quality when they themselves playing mediocre. But in any case, my judgement was honest not like your butthurt.
 
Lahore qalandar is out when 3 matches still to be played

q4DftltxyPPZ4CwQ37Nb-x2qwQiujZaeit1KUrkArSEk5OZwarx0yUuPFl2J_NtAoNCKdpAk4yiqs3qmvA1h8gJg_YgCE8FjdNex0q1X9MV7ntDg2DrnU3KDO2hLsyWue7uOF64rIXVIkZIfv6V4q13yjB7OdWH24t9ljX46gNQuO2oqYHEyG6IKzxb_6jZ2mTqOsEAmjft7d-aArYNty7PDdc6S6nxbyeN9ekj2taCvfYRjNYSVZL8NFmDB0ZF9HJwxYbvnhY9-XiEupJaMYJyF9SwnOliQ_g56DMv84ra5ZT4JT-ZLD24BTysPcN4DRNNxKMJW_gF4sPUlc08q9ObYd3TeGmLcYUroNEqY9NYr3ZuDI2cre7AnGU-f5mDcMB2Hwf_SsaApPODvSoKJ-sy5CIchsfzupSy-McGqooZjdWsbjBO0S0R1t2zW1HRR3dCtv1VYdoSscB1Kk1_A2CKSgj9bWC9WhmO3rjIuel9K1Cvy2dEdWDAoNCCQh9cSviMvTkYieK-QgxDx3SqyWhDIyPZm6EQibHbraBQ0tZ3Gko5L6bAKcvV8j3NIUq7vXFTj6NRRIatKhFR6qY6bi6fhjN1lru5DNkLFHzGD=w1177-h662-no
 
AsianUnion said:
Nope...financial viability is not an issue anymore, they have lots of money and its growing. Heath 6th team of Multan from Punjab addition shows PSL growing and becoming very competitive with these structure of matches format.

Lahore Qalandar alone generates alot of money. PSL will not be dead financially atleast - only bad cricket, match fixing, uninteresting matches and poor lot of world and local cricketers will down PSL...PSL seems to excel in all departments at the moment....viewership needs to increase and invest more.

Whatever Lahore Qalandar is the most entertaining team of PSL.
Click to expand...

https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk/2018/03/05/psl-good-cricket-but-bad-business/

PCB in a fix as defaulting franchises put third PSL edition in jeopardy
https://tribune.com.pk/story/1624735/7-psl-franchises-unhappy-governing-councils-termination/

There have been many issues among these PCB has to bail out fewer teams with advance payments as till the day PSL is in Pakistan the viability remains out imagine how much the brand is worth when it comes to Pakistna
 
:pakistan: Quite satisfied with Rising quality in matches quite a few close matches played certainly brings some much needed family entertainment , Welcomed move to bring PSL to homes highly appreciated. Specially on weekends:enjoy: Have something to watch with my folks

PSL has certainly setup a positive Impact on sports segment , successful execution

Plus regardless of who wins or loses you can enjoy watching game you know it will be balanced match

Look forward to Local Stadium in next rounds
 
