Without Lahore Qalandar, PSL would be boring - Not for weak Hearts to support most exciting LQ team

I sense that without Lahore Qalandar in PSL - PSL is dead Such excitement and expectation this team raises - there is no other team that matches the unrelenting support and the most happening Lahore Qalandar team.... supporting Lahore Qalandar is like supporting the ever unpredictable Pakistani team - any day they can turn up you never know what type of team -
Supporting LQ is not for weak hearts and the ever happening up/down performances of this Lahore Qalandar team - and the ever hopeful and exciting Fawad Rana owner.
LQ has made Brendon Mucullum change is aggressive batting style - the pressure he said has never he experienced in even captaining New Zealand. Then we have 5 wicket for 4 runs performances like Shaheen Shah Afridi. The greatest last over super over match against Islamabad United. So much up/downs and interest this team generates.
Being the richest and the biggest franchise Lahore Qalandar should have lived to its reputation - here is how it can qualify in next stages - so slight chance.
