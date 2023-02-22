Without China, U.S. Chips Will Lose its Leadership

beijingwalker
Cutting China from US chips basically also cuts US chip companies from the world biggest market, half of global chip demand is from China, US never knows that killing your customers will almost always mean killing yourself too, what a moronic self hurting policy, same as Trump's trade war with China which caused record inflation in US but didn't hurt China a bit.
Bad for China, bad for US, brainless policy.So is that a good thing for China or not?
Bad for China, bad for US, brainless policy.
Lol, now we know how smart you are.Bad for China, that makes it a good decision on part of USA, then.
Lol, now we know how smart you are.
LOl, we'll see, it can be a good thing for China, US tried to cut China from all space technology and gloal space cooperation a decade ago, now China becomes the only country in the world which owns an independent space station.Thank you. Has it occurred to you that it suits China to hype up the potential damage to USA when in fact it is worried about the much larger damage to itself as a way to beg USA to change its decisions? May be you should keep in mind the USA may have a much larger capacity to absorb shocks and indeed thrive on them, much more than what anybody else can hope to match.
LOl, we'll see, it can be a good thing for China
What lie? it's a bad thing that can be good as well? do you know what a blessing in disguise means?HaHa, how quickly you reverse yourself when caught in a lie.
What lie? it's a bad thing that can be good as well? do you know what a blessing in disguise means?