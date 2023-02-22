What's new

Without China, U.S. Chips Will Lose its Leadership

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,425
28
20,662
Country
United States
Location
United States
Wow! The Chinese propaganda machine in full swing of obfuscating facts!

Blaming Dell's 2022 sales decline on Chinese consumers reacting to Dell's announcement of not using Chinese chips is ridiculous...because they made that announcement in January of 2023.


Here is China Daily reporting Dell's announcement
2023-01-07

Experts decry Dell's move away from Chinese chips

The reported decision of Dell Technologies, a US-based personal computer maker, to replace all semiconductors made in China from its products by 2024, will only weaken the solid ecosystem the company had assiduously built in China over the last several decades and also erode Dell's global...
global.chinadaily.com.cn global.chinadaily.com.cn

..and Dell is not the only PC maker seeing a slump..

February 17, 2023
www.reuters.com

China's Lenovo posts worst revenue fall in 14 years as PC demand slumps

China's Lenovo Group Ltd reported a 24% revenue decline for the third quarter, its largest revenue fall in 14 years as global demand for electronics slumped, and said it would look to cut spending and make workforce adjustments.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

China's Lenovo posts worst revenue fall in 14 years as PC demand slumps​


www.techradar.com

Lenovo considers layoffs amid the shrinking PC market

PC giant hopes the market will bounce back soon
www.techradar.com www.techradar.com

Lenovo considers layoffs amid the shrinking PC market​

 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,890
-23
97,511
Country
China
Location
China
Cutting China from US chips basically also cuts US chip companies from the world biggest market, half of global chip demand is from China, US never knows that killing your customers will almost always mean killing yourself too, what a moronic self hurting policy, same as Trump's trade war with China which caused record inflation in US but didn't hurt China a bit.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
46,404
57
39,395
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
Cutting China from US chips basically also cuts US chip companies from the world biggest market, half of global chip demand is from China, US never knows that killing your customers will almost always mean killing yourself too, what a moronic self hurting policy, same as Trump's trade war with China which caused record inflation in US but didn't hurt China a bit.
Click to expand...

So is that a good thing for China or not?
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,890
-23
97,511
Country
China
Location
China
VCheng said:
Bad for China, that makes it a good decision on part of USA, then. :D
Click to expand...
Lol, now we know how smart you are.

95_225115-1024x750.jpg
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
46,404
57
39,395
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
Lol, now we know how smart you are.
Click to expand...

Thank you. Has it occurred to you that it suits China to hype up the potential damage to USA when in fact it is worried about the much larger damage to itself as a way to beg USA to change its decisions? May be you should keep in mind the USA may have a much larger capacity to absorb shocks and indeed thrive on them, much more than what anybody else can hope to match.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,890
-23
97,511
Country
China
Location
China
VCheng said:
Thank you. Has it occurred to you that it suits China to hype up the potential damage to USA when in fact it is worried about the much larger damage to itself as a way to beg USA to change its decisions? May be you should keep in mind the USA may have a much larger capacity to absorb shocks and indeed thrive on them, much more than what anybody else can hope to match.
Click to expand...
LOl, we'll see, it can be a good thing for China, US tried to cut China from all space technology and gloal space cooperation a decade ago, now China becomes the only country in the world which owns an independent space station.

maxresdefault.jpg

maxresdefault.jpg
 
Last edited:
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
46,404
57
39,395
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
LOl, we'll see, it can be a good thing for China
Click to expand...

HaHa, how quickly you reverse yourself when caught in a lie. :D

I agree, we will see. It is still early in the game. May be China will indeed be able to overcome its limitations successfully. After all, I do credit them with hard work, if not a lot of creativity.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
46,404
57
39,395
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
What lie? it's a bad thing that can be good as well? do you know what a blessing in disguise means?
Click to expand...

As I said: We will indeed see. It is still early in the game. May be China will indeed be able to overcome its limitations successfully. After all, I do credit them with hard work, if not a lot of creativity.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Following U.S. on China chip export curbs would hit Japan's industry hard
Replies
0
Views
286
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Lithography machine, Dutch minister says U.S. can’t dictate approach to China exports
2
Replies
19
Views
979
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
TSMC founder told Pelosi US chip-making efforts 'doomed to fail' during Taiwan trip
2
Replies
24
Views
882
gambit
gambit
beijingwalker
The U.S. Is Losing the Developing World to China
Replies
13
Views
702
Sam6536
S
beijingwalker
The US Plan to Block China on Chips Will Backfire
Replies
5
Views
288
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom