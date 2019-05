I really want to thank China on behalf of thankless Pakistanis for giving Pakistan a life line because without China Pakistan is a failed state.



Lately some Pakistanis have turned against China because of its domestic policy against minorities and handful of Chinese marrying poor Pakistani women (with parents consent) which are the reason for anti China sentiments in the country.

Look at Saudi Arabia, they have killed more muslims in one year then China has done in a decade. Heck even Pakistani entertainment industry has caused more harm to Pakistani culture then China has done to its Muslim minorities.

First fix your own house then point your finger at your master who has protected you!



Thank you China

