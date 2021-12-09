Within 3 Hours After Severing Ties with Taiwan Island (ROC), China & Nicaragua Establish Diplomatic Relations ! Another 'Heavy Blow' for US Influence

China, Nicaragua Resume Ties within 3 Hours After Taiwan Loses 'Ally,' a 'Heavy Blow' to Secessionists Seeking US Support

It is also a blow to the US because it is using all means, including threats and coercive measures to help the island of Taiwan to maintain “diplomatic relations,” Wang said, noting that cutting ties with the island is the only right choice that fits the international order and historical trend.

China and Nicaragua announced the resumption of diplomatic relations within three hours after the Central American country announced severing "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan island.The government of the Republic of Nicaragua declared that it recognizes that in the world there is only one China. The People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua.After Nicaragua made the announcement, the so-called "ministry of foreign affairs" of Taiwan released a statement on Friday and said "relations" with Nicaragua ended "with immediate effect."Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN, praised Nicaragua's "right decision" to cut off "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan and said: "We highly commend the right decision made by the Government of Nicaragua, which is in line with the prevailing trend of the times and people's aspirations.""The one-China principle is a consensus widely accepted by the international community and allows no challenges," Zhang tweeted.Given the currently tense cross-Straits relations and the US' increasing hyping-up of the Taiwan question, Nicaragua's decision to sever ties with the island of Taiwan strikes a blow to the Democratic Progressive Party's secessionist moves of seeking international recognition, Wang Jianmin, a senior cross-Straits expert at Minnan Normal University, told the Global Times.However, Salvador Nasralla, one of three vice presidents under Castro, said early December that Honduras does not plan to establish diplomatic ties with China as it prioritizes US relations, a U-turn of the pre-election attitude, Reuters reported.The Taiwan authority is living in a state of worry about losing more "diplomatic relations," and the alarm of losing more relations sounded every once in a while. Nicaragua is the eighth country that the island of Taiwan has lost relations with after the DPP's Tsai Ing-wen became leader in 2016. In September 2019, the Solomon Islands severed ties with the island, and less than a week after, Kiribati also broke ties with it.