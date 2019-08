Just confirmed from two banks that yes there is 0.6% tax on all transactions for non filers above Rs. 50000. And the tax rate is applicable on total amount and not just amount which is over Rs.50000.



I want to become tax filer and watched a few tutorials on YouTube but the process is very complicated. Plus I spend most of time abroad. I remember I got NTN some 16, 17 years ago but no idea where it is now. I think that old NTN system has been abolished and now your CNIC is NTN.

