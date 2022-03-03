Withdrawal of sanctions on RAB: Momen seeks support of US lawmakers​

Prothom Alo English DeskPublished: 02 Mar 2022, 23:56Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen (C) held meetings with Congresswoman Grace Meng (R) on 28 February and with Congressman James P McGovern (L), the co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, on 1 March UNBForeign minister AK Abdul Momen has reiterated the government’s willingness to work closely with the US to find ways to waive sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its officials on a priority basis and sought the US Congress’ support.Momen paid a visit to New York to attend official meetings at the United Nations from 23 February to 2 March.During this visit, he held meetings with Congresswoman Grace Meng on 28 February and with Congressman James P. McGovern, the co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, on 1 March, reports UNB.Due to Covid-related protocols, both meetings took place on a virtual platform.Expressing concern about the recent US sanctions on RAB and its seven current and former senior officials, Momen informed the US lawmakers that Bangladesh had always shown its readiness to deal with specific allegations against RAB members.He mentioned that RAB has emerged as the most efficient law enforcement agency in Bangladesh over the years, and has been at the forefront of combating terrorism, violent extremism, drug and human trafficking, and other transnational crimes.The foreign minister acknowledged the strong US humanitarian and political support to Bangladesh in dealing with the Rohingya crisis and sending Covid-19 vaccines.Also, he requested the US lawmakers to persuade Myanmar in all possible ways to create a safe and secure environment in Rakhine State and take back all the forcibly displaced Rohingya people, temporarily staying in Bangladesh, to their homeland in Myanmar.The US lawmakers commended Bangladesh’s generosity in hosting this huge number of Rohingyas and said that they would continue their efforts in this regard.Also, the foreign minister briefed the US lawmakers about the “impressive socio-economic development that has taken place in Bangladesh under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina”.The lawmakers highly appreciated Bangladesh’s tremendous development, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.Momen underscored the importance of further expanding the trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and the US, and deepening the excellent partnership in the coming days.He invited both lawmakers to visit Bangladesh, along with congressional delegations, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.