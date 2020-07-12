What's new

With whom Maryam Nawaz having secret meetings?

Choi Ghulam Hussain reveal that Maryam herself had been meeting one of the people , higher up in Pakistani establishment.
She was doing "Tarle".

He challenged "PMLN" to deny it, he would provide date and time of the meetings.

This "Madar-e-Zillat" lies to the nation, when she tries to attack Pakistan Army. She had been meeting them secretly so she could be allowed to join her father in London.
Let's hope she is never allowed to leave Pakistan, and should be put in prison for a very long time for treason.

 
Reality is establishment gave them NRO right under IK nose
Reality is 1.5 crore people supported her in 2018 and much more right now.
Reality is country cant run without central punjab.
Bilawal and maryum are here to stay as long as people love them & they do.
I dont feel sorry for pakistani they deserve this.
Will pakistan survive the next bilawal/maryum experiment..? Will see..

From what i hear on the ground..people want IK out so something will come up..it will likely be court manuvering followed by pardoning in supreme court of nawaz...
Doubt sir use common sense..if nawaz was allowed to leave why wouldn't they allow maryum to leave?

Maryum wants to be back in power and establishment portion wants that too
 
