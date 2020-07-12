With whom Maryam Nawaz having secret meetings?

crankthatskunk
Choi Ghulam Hussain reveal that Maryam herself had been meeting one of the people , higher up in Pakistani establishment.
She was doing "Tarle".
He challenged "PMLN" to deny it, he would provide date and time of the meetings.
This "Madar-e-Zillat" lies to the nation, when she tries to attack Pakistan Army. She had been meeting them secretly so she could be allowed to join her father in London.
Let's hope she is never allowed to leave Pakistan, and should be put in prison for a very long time for treason.
