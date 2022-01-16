With the dragon breathing down its neck, the Indian army begins feeling the heat?

This vital statement somehow evaded the radars of many all over the Pakistani internet; mainstream media in Pakistan is a lost cause anyway. The same Indian army which had scuttled efforts of Pakistani and Indian political leaderships to reach a settlement on the Siachin dispute (demilitarization) in the past is now expressing a desire to demilitarize the Siachin glacier. Indian military at no cost wanted to vacate from the Siachin glacier (and adjacent territories) given their strategic significance. What has led to this change of heart, reevaluation of the strategic calculus?- Realization after wargaming scenarios where joint Pak-Sino operations cut off the Indian troops in Siachin?- Desire to limit the probability of collaboration between the Pakistani and Chinese militaries in a future conflict in the North by eliminating at least one point of friction in the North?- Reorienting manpower locked up in high altitudes of Siachin to more vulnerable LAC, MacMohan Line borders?- Economic pressures of sustaining military pressures all along the Northern frontier and Siachin simultaneously?- A combination of all the above factors?