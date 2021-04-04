What's new

With stimulus cash and jobs spike, U.S. emerges as main engine for global economic recovery

The robust U.S. economic recovery this year is expected to be good news for factory workers, freight handlers and farmers.

Factory workers in China. Freight handlers in the Netherlands. And farmers in Germany.

Amid steady progress with coronavirus vaccinations, the U.S. economy is gathering so much steam that its gains will not stay at home.

Demand for goods and services this year is expected to spill well beyond U.S. borders, making the United States the largest single contributor to global growth for the first time since 2005, according to Oxford Economics.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2021/04/04/us-economy-global-recovery/?outputType=amp
 
