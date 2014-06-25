With shattered dreams, 14 Pakistani Hindus return home Hoping to get citizenship in India and for better economic prospects, Pakistani Hindus asks government to bring them back - Anadolu Agency

By Kiran ButtIndia recently passed a controversial law allowing Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to apply for fast-track citizenship.Last month, a family of 11 Pakistani Hindus was found dead in a rented farmhouse in the city of Jodhpur in India’s Rajasthan state."I knew that family, and most of them were educated. But there are no opportunities for any outsiders in India,” Lal told Anadolu Agency."The fact is they were living in miserable conditions and suffered from extreme poverty and there were dangerous threats to their lives."