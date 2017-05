Adam Kinzinger, a Congressman from Illinois has asked President Trump to resume air strikes inside Pakistan at alleged terrorist hideouts, which are stoking trouble in Afghanistan.The Express Tribune quoted him as saying “get back to some real tough love when dealing with Pakistan.”Such urges are not new from American politicians as time and again they have stressed on the “do more” rhetoric.The US has already started to twist Islamabad chiefly due to the ever-worsening situation in Afghanistan. There has been a $190 cut in financial aid to Pakistan this year by the Trump Administration.The Drone and Aerial campaigns were one of the mainstays of the Obama Administration while dealing with Pakistan. It was done on the pretext of the presence of troubling elements inimical to US war efforts.Kinzinger said that pressure must be exerted on Pakistan to take stern measures against terrorism. ”Ultimately we have to make it clear that we are going to cross the border if necessary because they are not doing enough.”Read more: Implications of US cold-shouldering Pakistan by reducing military aid Here it must be stressed that the US has already started to twist Islamabad chiefly due to the ever-worsening situation in Afghanistan. There has been a $190 cut in financial aid to Pakistan this year by the Trump Administration. It has proposed $344 million in financial assistance to Pakistan including $100 million in foreign military funding, a massive $190 million reduction in the grant as compared to the 2016 fiscal year.In addition, in order to further squeeze Islamabad the administration has proposed the $800mn – a cut of US $100 million compared to the previous time – in its annual budget proposals under the Coalition Support Fund (CSF), a Pentagon program to reimburse US allies that have incurred costs in supporting counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.Ties between the two countries are anything but healthy at a time when close cooperation is required to reach a negotiated end to an otherwise unwinnable war in Afghanistan.The US has linked the disbursement of aid to Pakistan with actions against the Haqqani Network, something which has been oft-repeated by the US and vehemently denied by Pakistan.The US has again iterated Pakistan’s half-hearted drive to end terrorism.“The Department recognizes the significant sacrifices the Pakistan military has made in the fight against terrorism and appreciates Pakistan’s continued support for the transit of materiel to coalition forces in Afghanistan.”– US Deputy Secretary of Defense“Disbursement of the remaining US $350 million requires the Secretary of Defence to certify that Pakistan has taken sufficient action against the Haqqani Network. The Secretary has not yet made a decision on certification,” Stump said.A suicide car bomber attacked Afghan police providing security to US forces in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 18 people.