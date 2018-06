a niche that we have been ignoring for quite a while.

all this desired diversity at NIC Lahore.

entrepreneurs of different age, disciplines and regions, some of them working jointly on many social and scientific issues such as drinking water, smart wheelchairs, educational technologies and so on.

connection between research and commerce

The big five are education, health, energy, water and food,

not only going to disrupt the drinking water industry to give people affordable access to clean and safe drinking water, but they are also working on innovative technologies to reduce water consumption in agricultural farms.

start-up to address the global climate change issue arising out of contrail of airplanes.

contrails of airplanes are expected to contribute to global climate change significantly.

development of a contrail-free aeroengine that can reduce aviation-induced global warming through the prevention of contrail formation during cruise flights.

onboard water recovery from fuel emissions.

“I am proud of being a Pakistani and I am the believer that science and technology do not have borders,”

A start-up founder working on a smart wheelchair spoke about the affordability and features of his product.

first smart wheelchair, totally designed and manufactured in Pakistan.

EdTech start-ups is led by a LUMS professor, Dr Farrah Arif, which aims to disrupt the education and training industry.

raised concern over the government countering its own initiatives as they have to compete with the PITB in various public procurement opportunities under the government of Punjab.

Pakistan’s government needs to do away with the impediments that restrict the growth of start-ups in the country.