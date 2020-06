With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM

Posted: Jun 21, 2020

Burfat himself has been living in self-exile for many year in Germany. The SRA was formed by a former JSMM leader from Jamshoro called Syed Asghar Shah in 2010. It was banned by the Pakistani government in May 2020.

While sitting in London, away from the spotlight of mainstream politics in Pakistan, Altaf Hussain started calling for the “independence” of Sindh and Balochistan. In a letter addressed to the UN on June 4, Altaf Hussain had asked the Security Council to “use its power according to UN charter” to “end atrocities and illegal occupation of Pakistan in Sindh, Balochistan, Pashtunishta, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral and Azad Kashmir” .

In recent months, the MQM founder appeared to come closer to Sindhi nationalist groups. The leader of JSMM, also in self-exile, in Germany, Shafi Burfat, even asked Altaf Hussain to join what they described as their armed struggle against the state of Pakistan. Both groups view China as an “occupying force”.

Investigators are also looking into external factors. A counterterrorism official in Karachi, who also requested anonymity because of ongoing investigations, told SAMAA Digital that they believed that an Indian intelligence agency was supporting Altaf Hussain’s MQM and separatist militants in Sindh.

