With Pakistan heading to default, Should Mir Jafar be prosecuted for his crimes against the Pakistani state?

With Pakistan heading to default, Should Mir Jafar be prosecuted for his crimes?

Winchester

Winchester

Pakistan is exactly where its enemies want it to be.

Close to default with a large section of the population disillusioned from the state and all state institutions.

Handed over to a band of thugs.

There could be no greater crime than what has been done to Pakistan over the last 3 months.

But once the damage is done and provided we survive it, there will be a reckoning. And in that reckoning, either Mir Jafar faces justice or he gets away sipping lattes in cafes around Brussels and only the poodles are punished.

We al know who Mir Jafar is. Real Name not mentioned so to give mods some room.
 
truthseeker2010

On one hand you (and you are not the only one) are saying he is criminal and on the other naming him? How can someone be tried when you cannot even call their name? when Raheel sharif can be a good poster boy, why not bajwa?
 

