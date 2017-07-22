With Over 5 Million Tweets, ‘Modi Job Do’ Trends At #1 On Twitter

The #modi_job_do hashtag became the global hashtag with a humongous amount of students and opposition members participating in the campaign.

Rising unemployment in the country, frauds in exam processes, coupled with delays and failures in conducting and concluding various government exams in a given time period, resulted in students and opposition parties trending hashtags on Twitter against the Modi government on Thursday. The majority of trending hashtags on Twitter on Thursday was about rising unemployment, timely results of government exams, and reforms in examinations. #modi_job_do was the top hashtag on Twitter with over 5 million tweets. The other trending hashtags were #मोदी_रोजगार_दो (Modi give employment) and #Mama_Rojgar_Do, targetted at the CM of Madhya Pradesh.Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world and brought the world economy to halt, India was already suffering through the highest unemployment of the past 45-years. The pandemic worsened the employment situation in the country, with private organizations laying off employees, daily wage laborers being left with no work, and governments delaying recruitment processes for various departments. Several million have lost their jobs. As a result, as of January 2021, India had only about 400 million employed.According to an Indian Express report, the total number of openly unemployed people became 35 million. If over the past 12 months, the total number of employed people has fallen then it stands to reason that the total number of unemployed people will be anywhere between 40 to 45 million today.Last year, on the occasion of Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday, Twitter users took upon themselves to remind the prime minister of the growing joblessness and acute economic crisis that the country was facing.Several individuals and political parties simultaneously launched a social media campaign and the day was soon called “National Unemployment Day” on social media. Hashtags like ‘#17Sept17Hrs17Minutes’, ‘#राष्ट्रीयबेरोजगारदिवस’ and ‘#NationalUnemploymentDay’ trended on Twitter.The hashtag #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस (or national unemployment day) reportedly had around 2 million tweets.However, the #modi_job_do hashtag became the global hashtag with a humongous amount of students and opposition members participating in the campaign.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted using the hashtag.“Failed government, rising inflation, all the limits of unemployment crossed! #modi_job_do,” Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.