With only one case reported Pakistan almost polio free: UNICEF

Flight of falcon
- May 22, 2019
Credit to all the police officers and polio workers who went from house to house and administered drops at a great risk to their lives.
So many Shaheeds for this noble cause deserve to be acknowledged and honoured.
Great job Pakistan!
https://www.google.ca/amp/s/www.dawn.com/news/amp/1651162
