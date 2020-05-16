With only one case reported Pakistan almost polio free: UNICEF

Flight of falcon said: It happens when ganday and taveez are more important than common sense and education.

same people will take any medication prescribed by the doctor for any disease but when it comes to vaccine they think they are the only scientists in this world ….. stupid stupid stupid …. Click to expand...

Flight of falcon said: It happens when ganday and taveez are more important than common sense and education.

same people will take any medication prescribed by the doctor for any disease but when it comes to vaccine they think they are the only scientists in this world ….. stupid stupid stupid …. Click to expand...

Are you retarded i said without permission. with permission i am ok with it.wats ganday n tanveez gotta do with my comment.my son it is called observation watch those who do not take it and watch who do and count the ones who develop more diseases afterwards or constantly ill. your body has immune system to fight disease. why inject foreign substance do you know what is in vaccines?. i am not against it but i am against forced medical dictatorship and that is my right.