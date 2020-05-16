What's new

With only one case reported Pakistan almost polio free: UNICEF

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,113
10
15,682
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Imran Khan said:
until afghanistan will not be polio free pakistan can not be polio free . daily 80000 people cross thsi border . afghan kids enter Pakistan like child play look at this



Click to expand...
Hence why talis need to be engaged by us so we can get rid of this disease
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,197
0
8,682
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
polio bullshit they force it on you. i have seen this some random yardie guy walks into your back yard and starts to push the poisen down the throats of your children. maybe i didn't see he may got permission first. my belief is nutrition and sanitation is wat eradicates disease.
 
F

Flight of falcon

BANNED
May 22, 2019
2,107
0
4,571
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Azadkashmir said:
polio bullshit they force it on you. i have seen this some random yardie guy walks into your back yard and starts to push the poisen down the throats of your children. maybe i didn't see he may got permission first. my belief is nutrition and sanitation is wat eradicates disease.
Click to expand...
People with thinking like you should be jailed …. Permanently
 
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
464
-10
519
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ban books from Jamia Hafsa and Lal Masjid Mullahs, They totally opposed polio vaccine by saying US wants only female in Pakistan as Vaccine stops to produce male babies, according to these mullahs, US wants to stop Jehad.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,197
0
8,682
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Flight of falcon said:
It happens when ganday and taveez are more important than common sense and education.
same people will take any medication prescribed by the doctor for any disease but when it comes to vaccine they think they are the only scientists in this world ….. stupid stupid stupid ….
Click to expand...
Are you retarded i said without permission. with permission i am ok with it.
Flight of falcon said:
It happens when ganday and taveez are more important than common sense and education.
same people will take any medication prescribed by the doctor for any disease but when it comes to vaccine they think they are the only scientists in this world ….. stupid stupid stupid ….
Click to expand...
wats ganday n tanveez gotta do with my comment.
Tank131 said:
You are a moron.
Click to expand...
my son it is called observation watch those who do not take it and watch who do and count the ones who develop more diseases afterwards or constantly ill. your body has immune system to fight disease. why inject foreign substance do you know what is in vaccines?. i am not against it but i am against forced medical dictatorship and that is my right.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,197
0
8,682
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
by the way my dad took the vaccine and then had blood clot two weeks later n dead. my cousin sister went hospital very healthy just passed her driving, took a injection (not covid vaccine) and was dead in two weeks blood clot. i have another cousin who died 15 years ago who was made disabled by injection.
Sorry but from my observation it is not for me or my family tree. my brother has been refused covid vaccine because severe allergic reaction.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
20,741
-23
9,763
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Polio is pretty easy to beat. Clean up the water and you are all set. Another virus in that genus rhinovirus on the other hand is the most common virus infecting humans. That's because rhinovirus is airborne. No airborne virus has ever been beaten.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Blacklight
Big Pharma and Corporate Media Finally Admit the Oral Polio Vaccine is a Failure – Causes Polio Inst
Replies
5
Views
1K
DocEinstein
D
N
Nigeria Just Won a Complex Victory Over Polio
Replies
2
Views
351
nahtanbob
N
K
The City Losing Its Children to H.I.V.
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
S A L M A N.
S A L M A N.
shah1398
Polio virus: Samples test negative for local transmission across country
Replies
2
Views
475
Wolfhound
Wolfhound
Bl[i]tZ
How India conquered polio
Replies
7
Views
1K
T90TankGuy
T90TankGuy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom