The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has consolidated its position to form government in the country’s largest province Punjab, as at least nine MPAs from southern districts pledged support to the party on Saturday.



The party managed to win 123 seats in the Punjab Assembly, according to the results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), trailing behind the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with six seats. However, with the support of the nine independents, its tally of seats in the largest provincial assembly would go up to 132, leaving it in need of 17 more MPAs to form the government.

https://dailytimes.com.pk/274748/with-nine-independents-support-pti-becomes-largest-party-in-punjab/

