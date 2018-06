“This is a big problem: the police are afraid to take on the Taliban so they want to make it look like these killings are over disputes within minorities or due to business rivalries,”

“If we openly start saying the Taliban are behind these incidents then the government will have to answer why they are not able to control these groups,

“In recent years many Sikhs have become more visible, they are speaking up about their rights, and so they have become targets of extremist groups who see minorities as infidels worthy of being killed,”

“I believe very strongly in my faith but I don’t want to die, so I cut my hair and stopped wearing my turban one year ago,”