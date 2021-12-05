With his visit to Modi - and numerous spicy arms deals - Putin wants to limit US power

Russian President Putin visited India on Monday to strengthen mutual ties and seal arms deals. India gets Russian missiles to reverse Chinese expansion in the Himalayas. With the deals, Russia wants to prevent India from drifting too much in the US direction.
Ben van Raaij December 6, 2021 , 19:06
There must be a difference: US President Biden and Russian President Putin met on Tuesday via a zoom conversation, but for Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, Putin traveled in person to Delhi on Monday. Russia and India are longtime geopolitical friends (Modi calls the relationship "unique and reliable"), but it was time to reconnect as there is some static on the line.
The bilateral summit was mainly dominated by Russian arms supplies. Putin and Modi signed numerous contracts: India will be licensed to produce 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles, and the two countries will exchange military technology for a decade. The highlight was the symbolic delivery of S-400s ordered in 2018, advanced missile systems intended to deter India's arch-rivals Pakistan and China.
Sovereign
That S-400 deal is being viewed with resentment by the United States, and India could still face US sanctions, under a 2017 law that allows for punitive action against countries that buy weapons from Iran, Russia or North Korea. But India doesn't care much about that. "India has assured us that it is a sovereign nation," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Delhi.
The grapes in Washington are sour for a reason. India is the world's second largest arms buyer (with 10 percent of the global market), according to military think tank Sipri. Russia used to supply about three quarters of this, and now it still supplies half. The US, which sold USD 15 billion worth of weapons to India in 2019 under President Trump, is eager to supply more: it is now the fourth supplier after Russia, France and Israel.
The arms deals are part of the great geopolitical chess game surrounding the rise of China and India on the world stage. India and Russia have been allies since the days of the Cold War, including against the US and Pakistan. Over the past ten years, India has moved more towards the US because of its increasing rivalry with China, which had also embraced Pakistan. When Trump visited Modi last year, he received a hero's welcome.
Quad
Russia looks at this Indian-American friendship with concern. Moscow is particularly concerned with India's participation in the so-called Quad, the strategic alliance of the US, Australia, India and Japan that is aimed at Chinese expansion in the Indo-Pacific. This is one of the reasons why Russia is increasingly rubbing shoulders with China.
But just as in the Cold War India as champion of the "unaligned countries" always kept navigating between the Soviet Union and the US, it still tries to befriend both world powers. And that's where Russia's weapon systems come in handy, especially given the military threat from China, with which India fought bloody skirmishes along the disputed shared border in the Himalayas last year.
India and Russia have also shared interests in Afghanistan since the US withdrew militarily from the country and the Pakistan-backed Taliban regained power there. Delhi and Moscow fear that Afghanistan will once again become a base for Islamic terrorism. The deteriorating humanitarian situation could destabilize the region. "The fight against terrorism is also a fight against drug trafficking and organized crime," Putin said. "In that regard, we are very concerned about developments in Afghanistan."
India and Russia also discussed Monday how to increase trade between them in an increasingly China-dominated world. Just before the pandemic (2019), it stood at 11 billion dollars a year, by the end of 2025 this should be 30 billion. Both countries expect growth in coal, steel, shipbuilding and fertilizers.
