When respect is lost... it's over...

ASSad reconciliation/peace is not-possible with 500+K death and 10Mil refugees...

YOu guys may think it's possible... and Some Arab gov also believe that... But The majority of Syrian do not... and THEY are the key... not what some Politician say or wish to do...



ASSad is willing to deal with anyone at this point...just to stay in power... Yesterday it was Iran... Hezb, then RU... and if having some Arabs on his side... he wouldn't be against it...

ASSad in itself is not the problem... the Whole ASSadist syst is the problem... YOu guys are Arabs... and I believe you guys read Arabic... then start to follow the Main Arabic Thinker under The Regime... and we will see if you still got that "Reality"...



The basic thing for Unity... is to remove those who are willing to sell/bargain with loyalty... and ASSad is one of them... same for HAftar... You guys are for an Arabism... I am too... But NOT AT ANY COST...

