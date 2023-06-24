With eye on China, US woos countries in Indo-Pacific yet Bangladesh remains an exception​

Bangladesh growth is going to be tough going forward. Its own tax collection is meager. Its foreign sources like FDI is non existent. It's going to get tougher in their traditional export markets. Their debt from external sources will be tighter with Moody's and other rating agencies downgrading the country 's profile. China is always there but we all know what happened to all countries which went that way. Not to mention US and Europe will not like that. Tough spot Bangladesh is in.