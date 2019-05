Beijing-based military observer Zhou Chenming said both the flagging Pakistan economy – hampered by high inflation, weak growth and limited foreign currency reserves – and security concerns cast doubt on the Gwadar port’s commercial viability.



It is very difficult, he said, for Chinese people to conduct business in the region, where open roads can be blocked by bandits and other bad actors.



“Gwadar wants to be in the shipping business, but it has failed to do so,” he said.



“Pakistan’s economy is not very good, and this port has become very wasteful … under these circumstances, including with the hotel attack, how can China conduct its business? The roads and traffic cannot even be maintained", Zhou added.