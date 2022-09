With China's backing, Russia officially annexes Donbas, Kherson, Zaporazhia. War begins!

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said: China would never allow HK or Tibet to hold a referendum. The only way they can hold a referendum is if the US invades and occupies a portion of them and conduct a referendum the way the US invaded Serbia and conducted a referendum in Kosovo. Click to expand...

Abdul Rehman Majeed said: Referendum is needed only when the land is not yours.



So China does not need to conduct any referendums.



Will India conduct a referendum if Mumbai wants to be part of India?

You can never say never. Everything is a possibility and competent administrators will always consider the worst case scenario similar to what you have mentioned in your post. There is zero benefit for China or any other country to recognise these sham elections in Ukraine. Only a pariah state like North Korea has nothing to lose in recognising these new states.If there were enough disgruntled people in Mumbai, you wouldn't need permission of the government to conduct a referendum. It will begin as a movement similar to Catalonia in Spain. Obviously these are worst case scenarios and unlikely to happen.