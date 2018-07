Imports between July 2017 and May 2018 were reported at $55.2 billion, a 14.1% increase over the same period in FY17. It is likely that imports will touch $60 billion in FY18, widening the trade deficit to over $35 billion.

A deeper analysis using UN Comtrade data indicates that "industrial products " constituted 73.5% of total imports into Pakistan in 2017

Although there was a fall in global commodity prices during this period, the most important reason for the surge in imports of capital goods had been increasing demand from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects.

However, there is little evidence that Pakistan is currently participating in global value chains of industries such as vehicle and electronics as the country imports final products and exports a negligible quantity of these goods.