With BECA, India Will be US’ De Facto Military Ally

IbnAbdullah said: Salaam





He also talks about the possibility of the IAF going for F18 hornets for the remainder of their 120 odd combat aircraft requirements.

The whole matter being about integrating into the US defense ecosystem.





A request for everyone. We all know what each feels about the other. Pointless banter does not add to the quality of the discussion, especially when every thread quickly devolves into a pissing contest and insult trading.



thete are many interesting issues that have been discussed in the video, and instead of getting distracted by name calling, it would be better if those were discussed.



For instance, he talks about how the US wants India to spread it's influence into the Indian Ocean by securing and policing the lines of communication and such. However, he mentions that it is not India's interest to do so especially given the challenges on the north with China and Pakistan and the limited resources India has to spare.



He again talks about the evolving doctrines of the US military and the PLA. The US moving away from big-ticket platform centric mindset to integrated data and cyber centric approach.



A lot of people seem to be taking for granted another consequence of the Chinese entering the theatre. The Indians are going to be forced to improve their game now that they are facing a more powerful adversary. Those improvements may not get undone easily if China decides to set down after getting whatever concessions it came here to get.



Many different aspects of this development that could be discussed instead of trading the usual insults in every thread. Click to expand...

Brother, the point of India a client state of USA is made for a reason by him.The other issues you have raised after watching the video, which i have watched before posting, are already in the open for decades. Even Indians boost how they can cut Chinese movement in the Indian ocean, blah blah.Lets look at crucial implications of the help given to India by the USA.1- If integration with USA is achieved, which would be decades away, what next!! Do we to believe that USA would give its military secrets to India!! Nope.2- Therefore, we can safely assume that it would be a one way traffic, USA using India for its benefits, hence, the concept of India as a "Client State" of USA.3- Lets say that USA shares some military grade intelligence i.e. GPS coordinates, maps etc. Then what!! Does India has the capabilities to act on those maps and coordinates for locations!! The answer to this question is a emphatic no. India doesn't have the capabilities to do so.4- India's air power is very limited, it couldn't cope with PAF as recent as Feb 2019. Its "Air superiority" assets went in to hiding in fear of getting killed by BVRs.5- To change the equation, and have capabilities to conduct strikes on the basis of those maps and locations coordinates India once again have to splash out billions of dollars. This time, the beneficiary has to be USA. Russia which supplies almost 60% of India's need would be cut from the loop. Remember, the USA didn't allow Turkey F 35 after Turkey went for S 400 deal.6- It left one option for India, missile strikes. Let assume India successfully conducted few missile strikes based on the real time intelligence given by the USA. Then what!! Is India capable of handling the aftermath of those strikes!! India would not only use its major and important installations and assets , but it would be on complete mercy of its enemies, in capable of responding, having limited capabilities.7- Remember, on one of the thread India's recent order for more Mig 29 to Russia is discussed. It is stated that instead of its authorised strength of 42 squadron, India at the moment only operates 31 squadron, out of which only half are worthy. Those squadrons are mainly consist of two/three fighter jets, i.e. Su 30s, Mirage 2000 and to lesser degree Mig 29.There is further issue of air worthiness of those air crafts. The evidence suggest, India only have about half of its jets in air worthy conditions at a given time. Given that China can equip its fighter with PL 15 BVR missiles with a range of 200 to 300 km, can India really take the risk of losing its air force completely!!We can keep going, but the point is already made. India is decades behind others, therefore, it has to stick to panic buying after Chinese shown a little mussels in Ladakh.Indians here or in their media can shout and spread as much fake news and thump their chests as much as they like, reality is stark lack of capabilities on Indian part.The Indian's claim of "SupaPowa" is nothing more than a pipe dream.Thus, I agree with Pravin, India would become a client state of USA, where USA reaping all the benefits, creating problem for China using India. While India having no protection at all.Great deal for India , I say.