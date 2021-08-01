With 'atmanirbharta' on its mind, Navy set to cancel deal with US for naval guns

Shah_Deu said:



With China, Pakistan and Bangladesh borders sucking in a lot of resources, new arenas include sunken costs in Afghanistan, Nepal and Srilanka, deteriorating internal law and order in northeast, Naxal insurgency, continuation of anti farmers protests, and bad state of economy.



This cash crunch is the reason and 'aatmanirbharta' is just a bogey. We all know how much their forces love their desi stuff. LoL



When you're right, you're right.Trust the opponent not to mince words, we are facing a cash crunch but there is a broader context to it than that.There is a growing realisation that our economy will not be able to match our current ambitions and as such reducing our dependance on our major imports is one solution. Our military industrial complex is in its growth phase, it's maturity and future trajectory will be subject to market economics but it is surely a major boost if the Indian armed forces start procurement in a piecemeal fashion untill it does gain maturity to the desired levels.Basically, we have 20-30% top of the line stuff to hold off aggresion till we can build up the capability to produce our own.Whether we can do that satisfactorily in a timeframe we want is a debate on itself.