With 'atmanirbharta' on its mind, Navy set to cancel deal with US for naval guns

They will procure domestic naval guns instead.It's not on 'aatmanirbharta' on mind rather the 'empty pockets' on their mind.
With China, Pakistan and Bangladesh borders sucking in a lot of resources, new arenas include sunken costs in Afghanistan, Nepal and Srilanka, deteriorating internal law and order in northeast, Naxal insurgency, continuation of anti farmers protests, and bad state of economy.
This cash crunch is the reason and 'aatmanirbharta' is just a bogey. We all know how much their forces love their desi stuff. LoL
Some more news how 'aatmanirbharta' is working in full swing.Exactly.
Watch this space for disaster news from Indian yards as usual. "AatmaNirbhar" means "Aatma (self) shooting myself in the foot"...about ten years down the line. Date of commission on Indian ships, two decades from now.
I don't even know if they can forge 127mm barrels in India, maybe the Chinese can help.
I do not believe they make 127 mm (54 caliber) Mark 45 guns in India, please educate us.
So - guessing Indian barrel will look like this - on a larger scale?