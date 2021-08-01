What's new

With 'atmanirbharta' on its mind, Navy set to cancel deal with US for naval guns

The planned procurement of the 127 mm MK 45 anti-surface and anti-air gun systems from the US is likely to be shelved by the Indian Navy. Senior Associate Editor explains why the Navy has decided to forgo this deal.
 
It's not on 'aatmanirbharta' on mind rather the 'empty pockets' on their mind.

With China, Pakistan and Bangladesh borders sucking in a lot of resources, new arenas include sunken costs in Afghanistan, Nepal and Srilanka, deteriorating internal law and order in northeast, Naxal insurgency, continuation of anti farmers protests, and bad state of economy.

This cash crunch is the reason and 'aatmanirbharta' is just a bogey. We all know how much their forces love their desi stuff. LoL

m.timesofindia.com

Indian Army: Cash crunch forces military to take equipment on lease | India News - Times of India

India News: From mid-air refuelling aircraft and trainer planes to drones, light utility helicopters and minesweepers, the armed forces are increasingly looking t
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
 
They will procure domestic naval guns instead.
 
Exactly.

Watch this space for disaster news from Indian yards as usual. "AatmaNirbhar" means "Aatma (self) shooting myself in the foot"...about ten years down the line. Date of commission on Indian ships, two decades from now.

I don't even know if they can forge 127mm barrels in India, maybe the Chinese can help. 8-)
I do not believe they make 127 mm (54 caliber) Mark 45 guns in India, please educate us.

en.wikipedia.org

5"/54 caliber Mark 45 gun - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

So - guessing Indian barrel will look like this - on a larger scale?

 
When you're right, you're right.

Trust the opponent not to mince words, we are facing a cash crunch but there is a broader context to it than that.

There is a growing realisation that our economy will not be able to match our current ambitions and as such reducing our dependance on our major imports is one solution. Our military industrial complex is in its growth phase, it's maturity and future trajectory will be subject to market economics but it is surely a major boost if the Indian armed forces start procurement in a piecemeal fashion untill it does gain maturity to the desired levels.

Basically, we have 20-30% top of the line stuff to hold off aggresion till we can build up the capability to produce our own.

Whether we can do that satisfactorily in a timeframe we want is a debate on itself.
 
Some more news how 'aatmanirbharta' is working in full swing.

m.timesofindia.com

Navy rejects Tejas, says 'overweight' fighter does not meet its requirements | India News - Times of India

India News: The Navy has rejected the naval version of the indigenous Tejas light combat aircraft, holding that the "over-weight" fighter cannot optimally operate
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com

Indian Army: Indian Army rejects Made in India rifles for 2nd year in a row after they failed miserably during trials - The Economic Times

Official sources said there were "excessive number of faults" in the guns and "complete redesigning of the magazine" was needed to consider the guns to be used by the Army.
m.economictimes.com m.economictimes.com

Faulty Indian Ammunition Caused Army M777 Gun Explosion

Faulty Indian Ammunition Caused Army M777 Gun Explosion
www.defenseworld.net www.defenseworld.net

theprint.in

HAL helicopter not for us — Indian Navy doesn't want PSU to be part of $3 bn chopper deal

Indian private firms have also written to the defence ministry against HAL's inclusion in the Naval Utility Helicopter initiative.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
