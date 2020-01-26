INS Sindhuvir: With an eye on China, India hands over submarine to Myanmar | India News - Times of India India News: In a major move that comes amidst the ongoing military confrontation in eastern Ladakh, India has handed over one of its diesel-electric submarines to

With an eye on China, India hands over submarine to MyanmarRajat Pandit | TNN | Oct 16, 2020, 00:09 ISTTNNNEW DELHI: In a major move that comes amidst the ongoing military confrontation in eastern Ladakh, India has handed over one of its diesel-electric submarines to Myanmar to counter China’s strategic inroads in the region.Myanmar has commissioned the 3,000-tonne submarine INS Sindhuvir, rechristening it UMS Min Ye Thein Kha Thu, and even deployed it during the country’s “Bandoola” fleet exercise, which was inspected by commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Thursday.READ MORE FROMIndia is a much bigger economy, but Bangladesh’s soci0-economic progress has been much betterCases in India have steadily declined for almost a month now, but the sustained increase in four large states remains a cause for concernTOI in December last year had reported that all decks had been cleared for Myanmar to commission INS Sindhuvir, with its sailors set to train in the complex art underwater combat operations on the submarine from March-April onwards this year.The external affairs ministry on Thursday officially announced the decision to deliver INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar. The Russian-origin submarine is 31 years old but underwent an extensive refit and modernization upgrade at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam last year.Is it wise to sell our submarines when we already have a shortfall of submarines in the Indian navy considering the Chinese threat.....???