What's new

With an eye on China, India hands over submarine to Myanmar

Jugger

Jugger

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 17, 2016
3,041
-7
2,741
Country
India
Location
France
With an eye on China, India hands over submarine to Myanmar
Rajat Pandit | TNN | Oct 16, 2020, 00:09 IST

TNN
NEW DELHI: In a major move that comes amidst the ongoing military confrontation in eastern Ladakh, India has handed over one of its diesel-electric submarines to Myanmar to counter China’s strategic inroads in the region.
Myanmar has commissioned the 3,000-tonne submarine INS Sindhuvir, rechristening it UMS Min Ye Thein Kha Thu, and even deployed it during the country’s “Bandoola” fleet exercise, which was inspected by commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Thursday.
READ MORE FROM
India is a much bigger economy, but Bangladesh’s soci0-economic progress has been much better

Cases in India have steadily declined for almost a month now, but the sustained increase in four large states remains a cause for concern

TOI in December last year had reported that all decks had been cleared for Myanmar to commission INS Sindhuvir, with its sailors set to train in the complex art underwater combat operations on the submarine from March-April onwards this year.
The external affairs ministry on Thursday officially announced the decision to deliver INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar. The Russian-origin submarine is 31 years old but underwent an extensive refit and modernization upgrade at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam last year.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

INS Sindhuvir: With an eye on China, India hands over submarine to Myanmar | India News - Times of India

India News: In a major move that comes amidst the ongoing military confrontation in eastern Ladakh, India has handed over one of its diesel-electric submarines to
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Is it wise to sell our submarines when we already have a shortfall of submarines in the Indian navy considering the Chinese threat.....???
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,753
-1
3,598
Country
India
Location
India
Jugger said:
With an eye on China, India hands over submarine to Myanmar
Rajat Pandit | TNN | Oct 16, 2020, 00:09 IST

TNN
NEW DELHI: In a major move that comes amidst the ongoing military confrontation in eastern Ladakh, India has handed over one of its diesel-electric submarines to Myanmar to counter China’s strategic inroads in the region.
Myanmar has commissioned the 3,000-tonne submarine INS Sindhuvir, rechristening it UMS Min Ye Thein Kha Thu, and even deployed it during the country’s “Bandoola” fleet exercise, which was inspected by commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Thursday.
READ MORE FROM
India is a much bigger economy, but Bangladesh’s soci0-economic progress has been much better

Cases in India have steadily declined for almost a month now, but the sustained increase in four large states remains a cause for concern

TOI in December last year had reported that all decks had been cleared for Myanmar to commission INS Sindhuvir, with its sailors set to train in the complex art underwater combat operations on the submarine from March-April onwards this year.
The external affairs ministry on Thursday officially announced the decision to deliver INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar. The Russian-origin submarine is 31 years old but underwent an extensive refit and modernization upgrade at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam last year.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

INS Sindhuvir: With an eye on China, India hands over submarine to Myanmar | India News - Times of India

India News: In a major move that comes amidst the ongoing military confrontation in eastern Ladakh, India has handed over one of its diesel-electric submarines to
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Is it wise to sell our submarines when we already have a shortfall of submarines in the Indian navy considering the Chinese threat.....???
Click to expand...

Myanmar is a strategic ally of China and Pakistan.

Myanmar will never support India.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Bill Longley
INDIAN ISOLATION AND NEW POLITICAL ORDER IN SOUTH ASIA
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
masterchief_mirza
masterchief_mirza
I
Why are the US, Japan and India making a beeline for Trincomalee?
Replies
0
Views
864
INDIAPOSITIVE
I
B
Will India go for war?
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
Mangus Ortus Novem
Mangus Ortus Novem
Zarvan
India Plans Military Supplies To Bangladesh Under Proposed Defence Cooperation Framework
2 3
Replies
38
Views
3K
Loafer
L
MBI Munshi
To counter China, government rushing defence minister Manohar Parrikar to Bangladesh
Replies
7
Views
698
Banglar Bir
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top