Hindi has become the fasting growing language in India by adding close to 10 crore speakers between 2001 and 2011

Tamil and Malayalam speaking population have fallen

Tamil Nadu and Kerala saw over 33 percent increase in the number of Hindi, Bengali, Assamese and Odia speakers,

Maharashtra (104,000) has the most number of English speaking speakers followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

. According to news census data, in the given period, Hindi grew at the rate of 25.19 percent followed closely by Kashmiri (22.97 percent), Gujarat (20.4 percent), Manipuri (20.07 percent), and Bengali (16.63 percent).Hindi with 52 crore speakers remain the most spoken language in the country and Bengali the second most spoken language with 9.7 crore speakers, according to the study.Sanskrit remains the least spoken among the scheduled languages with 24,821 speakers despite an increase of 76 percent from 2001.across most states in north India by 5 percent and 10 percent respectively. While on the other hand,suggesting a reverse migration trend from earlier decades when people from the two southern states migrated in large numbers to the northern states.. There are now 260,000 people who deem English as their mother tongue; up from 226,000 in 2001, an increase of 14.67 percent.The news census data further says that two scheduled languages have witnessed a drop in the number of people referring to them as their mother tongues. While Urdu declined by 1.58 percent, and Konkani by 9.54 percent.Marathi with 83 million speakers displaced Telugu (81 million) to become the third most common mother tongue after Hindi and Bengali.Gujarati, which was ranked seventh in 2001 with 46 million speakers, moved ahead of Urdu to occupy the sixth spot with 55 million speakers in 2011.Urdu dropped from the sixth place in 2001 (51 million speakers) to the seventh place in 2011 with 50 million people mentioning it as their mother tongue.Kannada was constant at eighth place with the number of speakers increasing from 37 to 43 million.