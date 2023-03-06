‘Wish Peaceful…’: Here's what Turkey said about Kashmir at UN that angered India | Watch

nahtanbob said: I always think of Turkey as pro-India in spite of all the rhetoric on Pakistan Click to expand...

Not really. India is really a very distant country. I don't mean geographically, I mean more in terms of emotion and interest. Whenever India is on the agenda, it is when there are social problems of Indian Muslims, when a natural disaster strikes, when there is something related to Pakistan, or when Jammu Kashmir is discussed in the UN assemblies. Other than that you won't find much, it's not on the airwaves, it's not even a country that people are aware of. If you have a Pakistani friend residing in TR, you can confirm what I have said.I am personally in favor of improving relations with India, and even though I am personally in favor of a solution to the Jammu Kashmir issue based on the UN Security Council resolutions, I am also in favor of the Indians coming and presenting their arguments here. They can organize panels in Istanbul, in Ankara, and create more awareness in this corner of the world about their state policies.I repeat, at the UN meetings in the past few weeks, the TR representative spoke on dozens of issues, not only on Kashmir, and his speech was based on the need for the UN bodies to be more effective and solution-oriented. A few of these are fresh and recent problems. But in general all other are reflect and will continue to reflect the common view not only of the current government but of all Turkish governments for decades.This issue of Opeds/media outlets about arming hostile forces against TR, which we have been seeing for the last year, is very interesting and shows how distant those who express these views are from the problems in this region and how they are unable to follow the developments. As if TR Armenia and Turkiye are two warring countries, this is the kind of idiocy that we laugh our asses off. But more fundamentally I would like to say a few things about this issue.India is not a conventional global arms supplier. It is a newbie player and its influence is regional. The leading countries in heavy weapons and aviation are the US, Russia, China, and Europe that if you look at as a whole.So India adopting these views in real terms and trying to take steps to increase armament in the region with the motivation of harming Turkiye's regional interests is not even an issue that will resonate much in the TR public opinion as you think. First, it is a stupid idea that will not work in practice and it is not easy to overcome the technical-political difficulties. Maybe with grants, if anyone wants to get them.In the military balance in the region: Country X either supplies its own production or the maintenance and sustainment processes are all based on a structure that has been in place for decades. Country Y, which wants to counterbalance this, invests in foreign systems by borrowing with long-term loans. The financing is mostly provided through the financing instruments of the countries that sell arms. Now, to think that this country Y will buy Indian systems instead of NATO systems, or, if it does not have access to NATO systems, instead of Russian, Korean and Chinese systems, seems to me to be rather shallow thinking.For country X, the situation will be much more advantageous. Instead of gaining political support through arms purchases from a member of the UNSC or a country with a global military organization, country Y will turn to a country that is completely distant from the region and has practically no influence. Technically, it will start paying for systems of dubious standards and quality outside the infrastructure that has been in place for decades. This is already one of the things the Turks would wish for if they were given a wish.In some of eyes, India may be a majestic country with global influence. I respect views and I don't want to create a polemic on this issue. But on this side of the world, even Ukraine is more valuable than India. I would like you to know that. When Ukraine's ports were closed for 6 months, Europe experienced food inflation on a scale not seen in half a century. If any of you live in the United Kingdom or in Western Europe, you will understand what I mean.