Jackdaws said: This thread is about sportswomen in China and the toxic atmosphere they live in. Please don't change the topic.



It's so sad that Chinese posters always have to compare themselves to India. Click to expand...

Funny how Indians right after Covid inferno became so active. China is much more equal and gives more opportunity to women compared to Indians ok. You can find women welders and crane operators in China, in India they just rape any women who is alone. Women's right my arse.