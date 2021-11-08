What's new

Wisdom tooth removal...yayyyyy -_-

Apollon

Apollon

Sep 27, 2021
Sooo since several months my left lower jaw hurts a bit and i have a funny feeling there when drinking and eating. Also my left ear hurts a bit sometimes. Because it was so unspecific i went to my ENT doctor who found nothing. Then i went to my dentist to do my normal 6 months check and told him. He made a x ray and found the issue. My left lower wisdom tooth starts to break trough. Its roots press against the nerves in my lower jaw, which causes those strange feelings. He says it must get out but he wont do it, since its in a really tricky position. He called the specialist and i could go there right away. When i was there i already were on the chair as she told me its complicated...it will take around 50 minutes and needs preperation. Its scheduled now for next thuesday.


Dangggg. 🥲

I hope it heals fast. At december 11th i fly egypt and i dont want look like a hamster.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Apollon said:
Sooo since several months my left lower jaw hurts a bit and i have a funny feeling there when drinking and eating. Also my left ear hurts a bit sometimes. Because it was so unspecific i went to my ENT doctor who found nothing. Then i went to my dentist to do my normal 6 months check and told him. He made a x ray and found the issue. My left lower wisdom tooth starts to break trough. Its roots press against the nerves in my lower jaw, which causes those strange feelings. He says it must get out but he wont do it, since its in a really tricky position. He called the specialist and i could go there right away. When i was there i already were on the chair as she told me its complicated...it will take around 50 minutes and needs preperation. Its scheduled now for next thuesday.


Dangggg. 🥲

I hope it heals fast. At december 11th i fly egypt and i dont want look like a hamster.
Next thursday? that is gonna be like 3 weeks of healing will be enough. I would recommand you to take it extremely easy during that stage I have been try it and it was not as easy as you would assume.. Don't lose the clout after the surgery meaning don't suk on things such as pipe for drinking etc etc stay away from that. Also avoid hot food. I would recommand you to get it stitched but since it is the wisdom tooth it won't be likely possible.

Notice the wisdom tooth hole won't close until 2 years after removal that is exactly what happened to mine and it was normal timing according to my dentist but don't get it confused it will heal within 3-4 weeks but it will leave a hole open which will take 2 years to close up
 
Apollon

Apollon

Sep 27, 2021
Battlion25 said:
Next thursday? that is gonna be like 3 weeks of healing will be enough. I would recommand you to take it extremely easy during that stage I have been try it and it was not as easy as you would assume.. Don't lose the clout after the surgery meaning don't suk on things such as pipe for drinking etc etc stay away from that. Also avoid hot food. I would recommand you to get it stitched but since it is the wisdom tooth it won't be likely possible.

Notice the wisdom tooth hole won't close until 2 years after removal that is exactly what happened to mine and it was normal timing occuring to my dentist but don't get it confused it will heal within 3-4 weeks but it will leave a hole open which will take 2 years to close up
Yes i will buy soups and veggies that i can blend for the first few days. Also painkillers and cooling pads. She said she will take me out of business for a week.

Also advised me to bring headphones so i can listen music while she does it.

I get local anesthesia. I dont want full narcosis
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Apollon said:
Yes i will buy soups and veggies that i can blend for the first few days. Also painkillers and cooling pads. She said she will take me out of business for a week.

Also advised me to bring headphones so i can listen music while she does it.

I get local anesthesia. I dont want full narcosis
I won't recommand soups or veggies. Veggies mixed like smoothies would be ideal but not real veggies cause they are sticky and crunchy. Soups are hot. Go for yoghurts and fruits especially soft fruits. The first day or 2 should be eaten only soft foods
 
