Wisdom tooth removal...yayyyyy -_

Sooo since several months my left lower jaw hurts a bit and i have a funny feeling there when drinking and eating. Also my left ear hurts a bit sometimes. Because it was so unspecific i went to my ENT doctor who found nothing. Then i went to my dentist to do my normal 6 months check and told him. He made a x ray and found the issue. My left lower wisdom tooth starts to break trough. Its roots press against the nerves in my lower jaw, which causes those strange feelings. He says it must get out but he wont do it, since its in a really tricky position. He called the specialist and i could go there right away. When i was there i already were on the chair as she told me its complicated...it will take around 50 minutes and needs preperation. Its scheduled now for next thuesday.





Dangggg. 🥲



I hope it heals fast. At december 11th i fly egypt and i dont want look like a hamster.