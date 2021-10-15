What's new

WION: Why is India poised to become the next superpower?

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,082
-1
80,016
Country
China
Location
China
Why is India poised to become the next superpower?
Written By: Vyomica Berry WION Web Team
New Delhi, India
Published: Oct 16, 2021, 07:15 AM(IST)


Indian PM Narendra Modi along with a helicopter and fighter jet of the Indian Army Photograph:( AFP )


Being a superpower can be defined as the extensive ability to exert influence on an international scale.

It is the state of possessing the might, both economic and military that is superior in comparison to other countries.

According to the 'World Population Review 2021,' the powerful country in the world is the United States, followed by China, Russia, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The survey ranks 80 countries on the basis of five criteria: international and military alliances, political and economic influence, and leadership skills.

The US tops the list with a massive GDP of $21 trillion. Meanwhile, China has a GDP of $14 trillion.

Despite being defended by US Biden Joe Biden as a 'necessary measure,' the controversial withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan after two decades of war, the country is being deemed as a hegemon in retreat by critics.

President Vladimir Putin had himself said that the US and Russia no longer decide the answers to the most important questions in the world.

He added that China and Germany are headed for superpower status due to the waning influence and the US.

India occupies the 13th spot on the list with a GDP of almost $3 trillion. Its rich talent pool and affordable connectivity are crucial factors that will improve its ranking in the future.

Amid the evolving Asian balance of power, India's strength lies in its strategic location.

As a result, countries such as the US, Japan, and Australia are working closely with India to combat China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

From 1991 to 2019, India's GDP by Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) has increased by 772 per cent from $1 trillion to $9 trillion.

However, the country's population has grown 209 per cent from 1960 to 2021, that is, from 450 million to 1.39 billion people.

While this reduces the per capita income, in the long term, this growth will keep the country's labour force young and large.

This will provide India a major economic advantage over the US, China, and the European Union, which will face a decline in there labour force in the next 30 years.

India's PPP is expected to reach $43 trillion and surpass the US by 2050 making it the second-largest economy in the world after China.

To boost its infrastructure, India is focusing on several large-scale megaprojects to develop a golden quadrilateral between its metropolitan cities.

In addition to its 11 corridor projects, it is concentrating on a $75 billion national highways and roadways programme called 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' project worth $116 million to build new mega ports and establish 14 coastal economic zones.

India has allocated its defence spending budget 2.5 per cent of its GDP in the last three decades. Because of this, the country's defence budget along with its economy are skyrocketing.

In 2019, India had spent $71 billion on its military, which is almost double its budget a decade ago.

It has the third-largest defence budget in the world behind the US and China.

From a booming high-tech sector to elite educational institutes, India has the potential to become a superpower with rapid digitalisation.

Although the increased competition leads to faster economic growth and technological innovation, most economies are not prone to accept change easily.

Armed conflict is often the result of the rapid rise and military and economic power. It is a major challenge to harness the spirit of challenge while avoiding its ripple effect.

www.wionews.com

Why is India poised to become the next superpower?

Being a superpower can be defined as the extensive ability to exert influence on an international scale. It is the state of possessing the might, both economic and military that is superior in comparison to other countries.
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
 
S

Silverblaze

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2012
2,472
3
3,095
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Their problems is simple.

Hindus see themselves as leaders of asia and want a seat at the UN as a permanent member. US after 9/11 has inflated indian ego. They now consider themselves a superpower already.

This attitude and delusional thinking will definitely lead to a conflict with China and China will open up this country like a tin can.
 
lonelyman

lonelyman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2015
3,253
-14
7,026
Country
China
Location
China
beijingwalker said:
Why is India poised to become the next superpower?
Written By: Vyomica Berry WION Web Team
New Delhi, India
Published: Oct 16, 2021, 07:15 AM(IST)


Indian PM Narendra Modi along with a helicopter and fighter jet of the Indian Army Photograph:( AFP )


Being a superpower can be defined as the extensive ability to exert influence on an international scale.

It is the state of possessing the might, both economic and military that is superior in comparison to other countries.

According to the 'World Population Review 2021,' the powerful country in the world is the United States, followed by China, Russia, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The survey ranks 80 countries on the basis of five criteria: international and military alliances, political and economic influence, and leadership skills.

The US tops the list with a massive GDP of $21 trillion. Meanwhile, China has a GDP of $14 trillion.

Despite being defended by US Biden Joe Biden as a 'necessary measure,' the controversial withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan after two decades of war, the country is being deemed as a hegemon in retreat by critics.

President Vladimir Putin had himself said that the US and Russia no longer decide the answers to the most important questions in the world.

He added that China and Germany are headed for superpower status due to the waning influence and the US.

India occupies the 13th spot on the list with a GDP of almost $3 trillion. Its rich talent pool and affordable connectivity are crucial factors that will improve its ranking in the future.

Amid the evolving Asian balance of power, India's strength lies in its strategic location.

As a result, countries such as the US, Japan, and Australia are working closely with India to combat China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

From 1991 to 2019, India's GDP by Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) has increased by 772 per cent from $1 trillion to $9 trillion.

However, the country's population has grown 209 per cent from 1960 to 2021, that is, from 450 million to 1.39 billion people.

While this reduces the per capita income, in the long term, this growth will keep the country's labour force young and large.

This will provide India a major economic advantage over the US, China, and the European Union, which will face a decline in there labour force in the next 30 years.

India's PPP is expected to reach $43 trillion and surpass the US by 2050 making it the second-largest economy in the world after China.

To boost its infrastructure, India is focusing on several large-scale megaprojects to develop a golden quadrilateral between its metropolitan cities.

In addition to its 11 corridor projects, it is concentrating on a $75 billion national highways and roadways programme called 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' project worth $116 million to build new mega ports and establish 14 coastal economic zones.

India has allocated its defence spending budget 2.5 per cent of its GDP in the last three decades. Because of this, the country's defence budget along with its economy are skyrocketing.

In 2019, India had spent $71 billion on its military, which is almost double its budget a decade ago.

It has the third-largest defence budget in the world behind the US and China.

From a booming high-tech sector to elite educational institutes, India has the potential to become a superpower with rapid digitalisation.

Although the increased competition leads to faster economic growth and technological innovation, most economies are not prone to accept change easily.

Armed conflict is often the result of the rapid rise and military and economic power. It is a major challenge to harness the spirit of challenge while avoiding its ripple effect.

www.wionews.com

Why is India poised to become the next superpower?

Being a superpower can be defined as the extensive ability to exert influence on an international scale. It is the state of possessing the might, both economic and military that is superior in comparison to other countries.
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
Click to expand...
man, daily supa powa bullshit :rofl:

but here we go, this is the reply to to the Indian on PDF who says they don't say supa powa stuff
 
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
6,905
1
19,650
Country
China
Location
United States
Indian media is one of the biggest liabilities to the image of "Mother India". When Indian media bigmouthed, all Indians hyped then humiliated. They deserve each other though, they are just like a Masala/Curry combo, messy but complimenting one another.
 
52051

52051

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 9, 2016
2,232
-9
7,235
Country
China
Location
China
What the Indians doesn't get is, words like "superpower" or "developed" are relative terms.

Just like being rich, what does "rich" means? that means the wealth you have is at least more than 99% of the rest people have.

Look around the world, I don't see there are sufficient countries who are less competent to make India "superpower" or "developed".
 
obj 705A

obj 705A

FULL MEMBER
May 26, 2019
909
0
1,860
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
beijingwalker said:
From 1991 to 2019, India's GDP by Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) has increased by 772 per cent from $1 trillion to $9 trillion.
Click to expand...
beijingwalker said:
India's PPP is expected to reach $43 trillion and surpass the US by 2050 making it the second-largest economy in the world after China.
Click to expand...
PPP is only useful when trying to describe the living standards due to difference in prices of local goods and services but it cannot be used to compare between countries. If you have 9$ trillion PPP economy and you go to another country and tell them "hey we want to import 4$ trillion worth of goods from you" then they will just laugh at you, you can't import stuff with PPP money because PPP money doesn't exist.
beijingwalker said:
The US tops the list with a massive GDP of $21 trillion. Meanwhile, China has a GDP of $14 trillion.
Click to expand...
And ofcourse when they mention China it is in nominal GDP to make it look closer to India's 9$ trillion PPP, not only that but it is an old number, nowadays China's GDP has exceeded 16$ trillion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom