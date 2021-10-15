WION: Why is India poised to become the next superpower?

beijingwalker said: From 1991 to 2019, India's GDP by Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) has increased by 772 per cent from $1 trillion to $9 trillion. Click to expand...

India's PPP is expected to reach $43 trillion and surpass the US by 2050 making it the second-largest economy in the world after China.

The US tops the list with a massive GDP of $21 trillion. Meanwhile, China has a GDP of $14 trillion.

PPP is only useful when trying to describe the living standards due to difference in prices of local goods and services but it cannot be used to compare between countries. If you have 9$ trillion PPP economy and you go to another country and tell them "hey we want to import 4$ trillion worth of goods from you" then they will just laugh at you, you can't import stuff with PPP money because PPP money doesn't exist.And ofcourse when they mention China it is in nominal GDP to make it look closer to India's 9$ trillion PPP, not only that but it is an old number, nowadays China's GDP has exceeded 16$ trillion.