Winter sports events in scenic arena of Malam Jabba ski resort.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Red Bull Homerun Pakistan and the Samson Group of Companies will be jointly organizing the event at the winter sports ski resort in scenic arena of Malam Jabba on 26 February, 2023.

More than 100 male and female including national and international athletes will participate in the winter festival.
 

