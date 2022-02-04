Winter Olympics: Taiwan speed skater draws ire at home for donning China team outfit​

Huang Yu-ting, one of four athletes competing in Beijing Games under the Chinese Taipei flag, says the suit was a show of friendship with a Chinese competitor

Online commenters, politicians and public figures accuse Huang of lacking political common sense and suggest she lose team accreditation

Taiwanese Olympic skater Huang Yu-ting posted a video of herself in the outfit with “China” placed prominently on the back. Photo: Weibo

Speed skater Huang Yu-ting in the suit she said she was given to her by a friend on the Chinese team. Photo: Weibo