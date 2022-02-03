What's new

Winter Olympics: Highest daily positive Covid-19 total at Beijing 2022 with 55

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
4,540
9
6,576
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Winter Olympics: Highest daily positive Covid-19 total at Beijing 2022 with 55​


OLCI6JMLBVIC7LYCQAALKISPKM.jpg


24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app
There were 55 new positive results for Covid-19 at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday, the highest daily total so far.

The figures were found among Olympic Games-related personnel in Beijing.
There were 26 positive cases in the closed loop system which separates Olympics personnel from the public, and 29 among new airport arrivals.

"The numbers are very small," said Brian McCloskey, chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel.

"We are confident that the system will work. But we are not relaxed. We keep all measures in place."

Since 23 January there have been 287 positive cases among Games-related personnel from 610,000 tests.

Although live sport began on Wednesday with mixed doubles curling, the opening ceremony on Friday marks the official start of the 24th Winter Games.

Beijing 2022 is the second Olympics to take place during the Covid pandemic. As in Tokyo last summer, there will be no fans, friends or family present in the stands.

All participants, from athletes to volunteers to the media, must take daily PCR tests and are enclosed in a strict closed-loop system in which movement is limited.

Face masks are mandatory at all times, except for during competition and training, when eating and drinking, or alone in rooms.

www.bbc.co.uk

Highest Covid total at Beijing 2022

There were 55 new positive results for Covid-19 at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday, the highest daily total so far.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
55 Olympic Champions sing for the coming Beijing Winter Olympic Games “Meet you in Beijing”
Replies
0
Views
136
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
NHL will not participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics
Replies
2
Views
259
Zsari
Zsari
onebyone
China Broadcasters Unveil Tech Innovations for Beijing Winter Olympics
Replies
0
Views
110
onebyone
onebyone
B
Cybersecurity insiders warn of US attacks ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics
Replies
6
Views
438
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
INDIAPOSITIVE
US athletes told to use burner phones at Beijing Winter Olympics,Over concerns of surveillance and malicious software
Replies
1
Views
272
TNT
TNT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom