Winter is Coming and Both India and China are Preparing for War

"The Indian Army has also been bringing in arctic tents that can accommodate three to five soldiers, along with other pre-fabricated insulated huts, which have been sourced locally. Unlike the Chinese versions that feature large generators, the habitats used by India are equipped with kerosene-fuelled heaters. "



" Additionally, previously worn but serviceable clothing from other formations are being passed to the units near the LAC. "



Indian soldiers will now have to cash the cheques that Modi and Indian internet warriors are writing from the relative warmth of their armchairs....