Winston Churchill's 'naughty document' showing his plans to carve up Europe with Stalin after World War Two goes on display for first time



3 April 2019 | 3 April 2019 | https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...Churchills-naughty-document-goes-display.html

Britain's wartime leader made the secret pact with Soviet leader Stalin in 1944

It carved up percentages of Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Romania and Yugoslavia

Churchill admitted the carve-up of post-war Europe could be seen as 'callous'

'Naughty document:' This 1944 scrap of paper shows Winston Churchill's secret pact with Josef Stalin to carve up post-war Europe between Russia and the Western allies

Wartime allies: Russian dictator Josef Stalin (left) and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (right) made the agreement which Churchill acknowledged could be seen as 'callous'

Destruction: A map showing the destruction after an H-bomb attack on London, which is part of a Cold War exhibition at the National Archives which begins on Thursday

Cold War danger: A recreation of an under-the-stairs nuclear fallout bunker, with a 'Protect and Survive' booklet sitting on a chair

Visitor: A woman looks at the exhibition at the National Archives in London (left) which includes documents relating to the Cambridge spy ring (right)

A collection of civil defence posters are on display during the preview of the National Archives new exhibition

A investigation file into one of the Cambridge Spies is seen during the preview of the National Archives new exhibition, Protect and Survive: Britain's Cold War Revealed

What was in the 'naughty document'?



Roumania

Greece

Yugoslavia

Hungary

Bulgaria