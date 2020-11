xuxu1457 said: Trump's election is more beneficial to China.

Trump continues to be president, China only needs to face the United States.And Trump hurts America even more.

Joe Biden, he's going to pull allies together against China. Trump just stuck a small needle in China, which hurt, but the damage was limited. Biden may weave a net against China. Click to expand...

I mostly agree, but I think Biden is smart enough to realize that blowing up US-China relations will hurt US as much as it hurts China, and this was actually one of things Biden criticized Trump on. Biden doesn't want to cozy up to China like Trump but he also doesn't want to alienate them either because China knows how to fight back, and they can make US feel the heat if they want. If Biden goes too hard on China, American workers will take the hit, and Biden will get blamed for it. Trump went extreme on China because he didn't care what anyone thought, but Biden won't go that extreme on China if he wants to avoid getting blamed like Trump for continuing a trade war that hurts US workers. Ultimately Biden has to find the right balance between reducing US dependence on China and going so extreme that China retaliates to damage US economy, I think Biden will do a better job than Trump on finding this balance, but Hong Kong and Taiwan will pressure Biden to be hawkish like Trump so hopefully he is smart enough to not take the bait.