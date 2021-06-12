Winner Announcement of VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition 2021 The VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition organized by Vietnam Design Association (VDAS) and VinFast from January 25th to February...

The VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition organized by Vietnam Design Association (VDAS) and VinFast from January 25th to February 25th, received approximately 1000 entries from 90 countries across 5 continents.Accordingly, VFDC 2021 greatly attracted designer contestants from the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Vietnam, which are key markets in VinFast's global strategy.Winning over 1000 entries, the entry of designer Vicky Daroca from the US successfully impressed the panel of judges by not only a very distinctive design concept, but also a vivid and exquisite presentation of VinFast's "Boundless Together" spirit.