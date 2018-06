Windrush scandal 'tip of iceberg' as other Commonwealth citizens targeted by hostile policies

Exclusive: Dozens of cases of alleged discrimination have seen Commonwealth citizens who have lived in the UK for decades left stranded abroad or threatened with deportation

May Bulman Social Affairs Correspondent

In dozens of cases of alleged discrimination, people born in Commonwealth nations who have lived in the UK for decades have been left stranded abroad or threatened with deportation.

73-year-old Indian grandmother Raj Rani Bhanote, who has lived in the UK for 55 years, was stranded in the US for four days after being blocked from boarding a plane back to Britain.

They claimed not to recognise the stamp on her Indian passport, designed to prove her right to remain in the UK.

she was not a British resident

not allowed to board the aircraft.

“disturbing but sadly all-too-common occurrence”.

Cases like this show just how incredibly complicated, rigid and inhumane our immigration system has become

seen at least a dozen cases of non-Caribbean Commonwealth citizens encountering similar issues in the past six months.

They extend to people from different countries; it’s much more widespread. Windrush is just the tip of the iceberg

Mr Khan lost his job and began looking for employment again just prior to retirement. He faced numerous issues in this process, as many employers asked him for a proof of his right to reside and work in the country.

The Windrush scandal goes way beyond the people that stepped off Empire Windrush or even all those from the Caribbean. Everyone from the Commonwealth who came here before 1973 could get caught up in the scandal, including deportation or detention.

Theresa May’s instruction to ‘deport first, appeal later’.

Indian nationals who have lived in the UK for more than a decade but are now denied their rights and in some cases threatened with deportation.

As a result, people can stay for a very long time – as long as 20 years – and still not know precisely where they stand.