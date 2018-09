Windrush row: 124 get UK citizenship



The workers who came to Britain after the World War 2 are called the Windrush generation, comprising mostly citizens from Caribbean countries.

Britain has granted citizenship to 124 who arrived between 1948 and 1973

home secretary Sajid Javid