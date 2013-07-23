Windows RT Fanbois...Microsoft Takes $900 Million Writeoff

Windows Tablets are working excellent specially those with Intel processors. Surface RT model has limitation since it is using non intel processor, and that is why RT Tablet failed still the reason RT failed is because the price was high right from the start while other companies selling RT based tablets were selling with lower price, Microsoft should have known that. RT still can do alot then the stupid iOS based ipud. That RT you make fun of can use Microsoft Office this is a big plus. Everyone knows next Surface RT is going to feature Windows 8.1 blue update that would make OS even more capable and Intel processor most likely. Price is something Microsoft should look into. Microsoft still bags millions from non RT Windows 8 OS on Tablets from different manufacturers since Intel based tablets are all using non RT OS which are hit just check amazon.com...Microsoft loses nothing but yes do agree RT should be buried it is pointless if the idea is to make OS powerful on tablets like device then stick to just same OS that is on desktops/laptops as well.



RT is great or many users who

- Listen to online radio/Online Music/Offline Music

- Social Networking [facebook/twitter etc]

- Read News/Surf the internet for general information including PDF files

- Light windows app store games

- MS Office version for RT

- Many Apps 100,000 Apps are more then enough i don't know if some stupid won't complain that 100,000 apps are less [pointless discussion]

- Watching online steaming videos/live streaming TV/Netflix/Hulu/Youtube



So I don't know anti Microsoft RT tablet or lenovo version of RT tablet lot hating on it, both RT tabs lost on pricing it was 45% more expensive then other tablets the price should have been $399 for 64gb and -$349 for 32gb infact 32gb should not have even existed. Having tested so many tablets both windows/android/apple based as i regularly buy from amazon for testing and return them after bench marking i still consider RT many many miles ahead of apple ipad...



summary highlights:

price point surface RT or any RT tablet failed and now priced have been slashed and now it has picked up sales pace would wait for next 90 days to see the result that is MS surface rt.



poor processor Microsoft should have opted Intel from the start



surface pro would get haswell core i5 beat that!



surface rt to get windows 8.1 blue update



surface rt does more then enough it does not run legacy software why who would want to run 10 years or even software from 2007 move forward and also the reason is because of the non intel processor.



surface rt weight is a problem we hope that microsoft would cut the weight on surface pro next year and kill surface rt to focus on only surface pro tablet that should have been the target well good news is all crap senior management have been shuffled many have been told to leave microsoft.



ipad fanbois still can't use their ipads just any windows tablets which still are more powerful and performs well. 1 million apps on ipad means nothing mostly crap apps compared to microsoft 100,000 apps microsoft has insured to add standard apps and yes being windows user I have thoroughly gone through android/apple/microsoft app stores and i declare microsoft No 1, apple no 2 and android 3...yes apple fanbois should also know apple developer sites got hacked the server was apple OS based i can imagine OSX and its server sidekick is crap ios is worst.